Springfield, IL

Bringing heat: Rochester offense diverse and deadly in blowout win over Springfield High

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago
It was a homecoming of sorts for Rochester tight end Jack Swaney. But there were no celebrations for the Rockets junior in his first sporting event against his former teammates on the Springfield High football team.

Swaney caught seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown, Rochester quarterback Keeton Reiss threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns as the Rockets defeated the Senators 59-22 at Spartan Field on Saturday.

“Not long at all,” Reiss said of how long he and Swaney developed chemistry. “During the summer, we worked day in and day out and it’s clicking real fast.

“We have Parker Gillespie, but then Jack comes in and teams have to game plan a different way; they can’t double-team Parker anymore, they have to watch out for Jack. It’s a big plus because teams have to watch out for two people now.”

High school football Week 3:Scores from around the Springfield area

Springfield High, as well as Lanphier, is calling the field at Southeast High home this season as Memorial Stadium next to Lanphier is undergoing a massive renovation.

The Rockets (2-1) showed off a wide array of offensive players on Saturday with Riess finding six different receivers and six different players ran the ball — before the Rockets’ lead hit 40 points and started the running clock when most coaches empty their benches.

“Derek is such a good coach and he’s got such a good staff,” first-year Springfield High coach Jon Hebb said. “They’ve got a program that’s up there, and we look at that and we’re trying to build it up the way we want it to be. Those are the types of programs we look at as an example. They thumped us; they’re really no getting around it.”

Rockets score early, often

Rochester got a pair of first downs on its first two plays — a 15-yard pass to Swaney and a 10-yard run by Ayden Huet. Five plays later, Reiss capped off a seven-play, 67-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Zoe Cormier’s kick gave Rochester a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 13 seconds left.

The Rockets’ second possession came in Springfield territory. Reiss found Gillespie for an 11-yard catch, Huet picked up 15 on a carry, then Reiss connected with Swaney on back-to-back passes before hitting Ian Lichtenberger for a 20-yard TD and a 14-0 lead midway through the quarter.

“I was proud of the kids,” Rochester coach Derek Leonard said. “We came out and that’s what we said: on the road, a day game, against a good Springfield team, we’ve got to come out. If you let them hang around, they’ll get going. But if you take it to them physically at first we thought it’s a hot day for them, too.

“We just wanted to jump on them early, and we executed and we did a good job of that.”

What we learned:Takeaways from Week 3 in Springfield-area high school football

After a mild August and beginning to September, Saturday’s high in Springfield hit 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Rochester isn’t accustomed to playing too many Saturday day games during the regular season and that can present a challenge for Leonard — heat or not.

“An extra day of game preparation, what do you do on a Friday night with the kids? And then the heat: playoffs are not nearly as hot,” Leonard said. “Right now, it’s toasty. It’s probably the most toasty day we’ve had. It was good for our kids to see what kind of shape you’re in.”

In the final 2:04 of the first quarter, Reiss added his second touchdown run as the Rockets (2-1) went up 20-0. After Rochester recovered a SHS lost fumble, Swaney capped off a three-play, 21-yard drive by getting open for a 2-yard TD catch.

Rochester flirted with a running clock for the whole second half. Rochester took a 39-0 lead with 6:04 left in the second quarter when Reiss found Gillespie for a 17-yard touchdown. But the Rockets had a bad snap on the extra-point try that would’ve given them a 40-point lead.

“Our defense came out, (allowed) one first down early and (got) some three-and-outs,” Leonard said. “Special teams pinned them back so field position was good and obviously we were rolling offensively. It was a good quarter and a half.”

Senators find something

But then Springfield High put together its first scoring drive.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the Rochester 11, Springfield High quarterback Paul Hartman completed a touchdown pass to Kamaron Fowler. Owen Neff’s two-point conversion run had the Senators on the board down 39-8.

Rochester got one more score near the end of the half when Reiss and Anthony Marinelli hooked up for a 36-yard strike.

In the second half, the Senators (1-2) went exclusively with Nathan Unland at quarterback. After Hartman finished 3-for-5 with an interception and a touchdown pass, Unland was 7-for-10 with 161 yards, a 63-yard TD pass to Hartman in the third quarter and one interception.

“Schematically, it’s all the same stuff it’s just a different presentation,” Hebb said. “We call it our thunder package and we’ve been repping it at various practice spots.

“Nathan did a great job and at that point of the game, I think we felt maybe we needed a little spark and needed to change it up a little bit. He did a great job, Paul moved to tight end and did a great job. We’ve got some versatile guys which is a huge benefit.”

Like Rochester’s 6-foot, 250-pound Reiss, Unland may not have the typical quarterback frame. But Hebb said it’s been effective — though he admits Reiss is something different altogether.

“Fullback is essentially what he is who can play quarterback,” Hebb said of Unland before chuckling, “Not quite the way Keeton Reiss does — that dude, he's a nose tackle playing quarterback. And hats off to (Reiss) because he had a fantastic game.”

Artez Hanson caught three passes for 88 yards and ran eight times for 32 yards.

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

