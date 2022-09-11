ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNDU

Irish offense looks to find success with Drew Pyne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that the Notre Dame offense has not played well through the first two games of the season, scoring just 31 points combined. And now, you must replace the most important position on the field. Drew Pyne, a third-year backup who knows...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Irish frustrated with 0-2 start, but looking to stay motivated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is looking to capture its first win of the season this weekend when the team hosts the 2-0 Cal Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium. The team’s 0-2 start is something that no one around the program wants, especially the fans. But the players don’t like it either.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week lands in Elkhart on Friday as the undefeated Lions host the Penn Kingsmen. Penn got off to a 2-0 start before taking on a pair of powerhouse programs in the last couple weeks. Two weeks ago, the Kingsmen hosted defending Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral, and last week they traveled all the way to Cincinnati for a matchup with St. Xavier.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Cal at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you: “So far, what has been the biggest disappointment you’ve seen from Notre Dame football this season?”. The Offense. The Defense. Coaching. Injuries. To vote, click here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame inches up national college rankings

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person has serious injuries after being hit by a car following the Notre Dame football game. Police got the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Corby Boulevard and Eddy Street. The South Bend Police spokesperson says the male victim was trying...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
WNDU

PANDAS fundraiser underway at St. Joe County 4-H Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday will be a night of live music and fun in Michiana - and all for a good cause!. It’s all to raise money and awareness about PANDAS. And no, we’re not talking about the animal. It stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Niles Police say a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night. It happened in the 600 block of E. 6th street just after 11 p.m.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN

