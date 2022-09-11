Read full article on original website
Irish offense looks to find success with Drew Pyne
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that the Notre Dame offense has not played well through the first two games of the season, scoring just 31 points combined. And now, you must replace the most important position on the field. Drew Pyne, a third-year backup who knows...
Irish frustrated with 0-2 start, but looking to stay motivated
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is looking to capture its first win of the season this weekend when the team hosts the 2-0 Cal Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium. The team’s 0-2 start is something that no one around the program wants, especially the fans. But the players don’t like it either.
Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week lands in Elkhart on Friday as the undefeated Lions host the Penn Kingsmen. Penn got off to a 2-0 start before taking on a pair of powerhouse programs in the last couple weeks. Two weeks ago, the Kingsmen hosted defending Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral, and last week they traveled all the way to Cincinnati for a matchup with St. Xavier.
The Triple Option: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman converts to Catholicism
It’s been a hot minute since we ran the triple option — where the best Notre Dame Footballk news resides. Let’s get to it. Not that it should really matter to anyone that the head coach of the Notre Dame football program is now a Catholic, but it really mattered to a lot of people.
Former HBCU coach reveals secret in Marshall’s shocking win vs. Notre Dame football
Marshall football shocked Notre Dame over the weekend. The Fighting Irish entered the matchup as heavy favorites but the Thundering Herd upset the odds. And it was an HBCU product, Charles Huff, who led the way for Marshall in the thrilling win, per hbcusports.com. Huff was formerly the captain for...
Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend
Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson. Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in...
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Cal at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you: “So far, what has been the biggest disappointment you’ve seen from Notre Dame football this season?”. The Offense. The Defense. Coaching. Injuries. To vote, click here!
Notre Dame inches up national college rankings
Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
First Alert Forecast: Patchy dense for Friday morning; Hot weekend forecast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A few patchy areas of fog during the morning. Mostly sunny and warming up again by the afternoon. Highs will likely push into the middle 80s with a touch of humidity. Staying mostly calm. High of 83 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph. SATURDAY: Warm...
Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person has serious injuries after being hit by a car following the Notre Dame football game. Police got the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Corby Boulevard and Eddy Street. The South Bend Police spokesperson says the male victim was trying...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
PANDAS fundraiser underway at St. Joe County 4-H Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday will be a night of live music and fun in Michiana - and all for a good cause!. It’s all to raise money and awareness about PANDAS. And no, we’re not talking about the animal. It stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders...
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house was on the move Thursday in Michiana. The “May House” on Park Lane in South Bend took a short trip to its new home in the Chapin Park Historic District. The 93-year-old brick house was built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May.
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
