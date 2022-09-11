Read full article on original website
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
Morris Knolls upsets No. 16 West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Julie Cifrodella scored the lone goal of the game as Morris Knolls upset West Morris, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 1-0 in Rockaway. The game was deadlocked at 0 at the half, but Cifrodella’s late goal in the second would give Morris Knolls (3-0) the edge, despite West Morris outshooting it 15-11.
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski posted a hat trick to lead Wayne Valley to a 4-1 win over Passaic Valley, in Little Falls. Jake Rubis added on a goal for Wayne Valley (3-0), while Lucas Messercola recorded three assists. Jean Rubio scored for Passaic Valley (2-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
No. 1 Westfield blanks New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Chiara Cosenza scored two goals as Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, remains unbeaten on the year after a 6-0 victory over New Providence in New Providence. Westfield (4-0) had five different players score a goal in the victory. It finished with 15 shots on goal compared to four from New Providence (0-2-1).
Castaneda’s 3 goals leads Manchester Regional over Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap
Cristian Castaneda led a strong offensive attack with three goals for Manchester Regional during a 5-2 victory over Paterson Charter in Paterson. Manchester (1-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime. Matias Moran Lara added a goal while Adrian Reyes finished with one goal and two assists. Carlos Santiago and Gabriel...
Montville nips Randolph - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Ferrare and junior Mack Dougherty each had a goal in the first half to help hold off Randolph 2-1 in Montville. Senior goalie Connor Ziolkowski finished with four saves for Montville (2-2), which outshot Randolph 11-5. Randolph fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
No. 18 Scotch Plains-Fanwood holds off No. 11 Summit - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Fei scored the only goal of the game as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated No. 11 Summit 1-0 in Summit. Jayvon Young assisted on Fei’s goal with Graham Kois tallying three saves. The game was scoreless at the half until Scotch Plains-Fanwood (3-1)...
Colonia edges St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Pereira scored in the 49th minute and this proved to be the game-winner for Colonia, who shut out St. Thomas Aquinas 1-0 in Colonia. Colonia (1-2-1) was strong defensively, holding St. Thomas Aquinas (1-3) to three shots on goal. Alessandra Socio stopped nine shots in net for the Trojans...
No. 12 Ramsey over River Dell - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Tredici scored a second half goal to lead Ramsey to a 1-0 win over River Dell in Oradell. Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, is now 2-1 and has won two in a row after an opening 2-1 loss to current No. 3 Kearny. Kiran Dewan got...
East Orange over Payne Tech - Boys soccer recap
East Orange jumped out to a 1-0 lead by halftime then traded goals with Payne Tech in the second half to come away with a 3-2 win in East Orange. It was the first win of the season for the Jaguars (1-2). Devontae Stennett, Lowens Gabriel and Jeffeson Dorcelus scored...
Notre Dame over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Will Lynch and James Ferraro each scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 6-1 win over Hightstown in Lawrenceville. JP Colter recorded a goal and two assists for Notre Dame (3-2), while Luca Ercolano also scored. Allen Jarrin scored for Hightstown (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Westwood over Dumont - Boys soccer recap
Dumont fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
New Milford over Palisades Park in 2OT- Boys soccer recap
Juan Hernandez scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead New Milford to a 1-0 win over Palisades Park in New Milford. Maximo Calle made seven saves for New Milford (3-1). Palisades Park fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
Pennington over Chestnut Hill (PA) - Boys soccer recap
Pablo Carnicer Cozar and Hugo Marquez-Luque each scored as Pennington edged out a 2-1 win over Chestnut Hill (PA) in Pennington. Nick Kempe recorded three saves for Pennington (4-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the...
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT
Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
