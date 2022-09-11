ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday schedule

On Thursday’s local schedule the Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Valley Center. The Spartans take a 5-1 record into the match. Kickoff for the varsity match is set for 6:15 pm at Emporia High School. The Emporia High volleyball team travels to Salina to play Salina South and...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational

The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer team defeats Valley Center 2-0

The Emporia High boys soccer team shut out Valley Center 2-0 Thursday night. Sophomore Carter Granado scored the first goal for the Spartans, it came with 9:54 to play in the first half. Senior Jonathan Martinez scored the second goal for Emporia High, it came with 9:11 to play in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton

It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Olathe, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to host Washburn

The Emporia State volleyball team renews its biggest rivalry Tuesday night when they host Washburn. Washburn is 10-0 and ranked #2 in the nation. Emporia State senior setter Riley Bernskoetter is hoping they can pick up where they left off after they rallied for a win over Fort Hays State.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State releases 2022-23 womens basketball schedule

The Emporia State women’s basketball team has released their schedule for the upcoming season. The Lady Hornets will begin with an exhibition game at Oklahoma on November 3rd. November 11th and 12th they will play Harding and Henderson State in Searcy, Arkansas. Followed by a game at Drury and...
EMPORIA, KS
#Gymnastics
KVOE

Boil water advisory continues for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County

Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire

Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday

Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1

A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event

Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: No injuries reported, further details pending investigation after fire develops in Emporia apartment complex Thursday evening

Emporia Fire is investigating after fire developed inside an apartment complex on the north side of downtown Emporia. Fire crews were called to the complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire was located in apartment six, however, the cause, origination point and damages are currently pending.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 253 Board approves 2022-23 budget; Superintendent responds to requests for details on Emporia High School investigation Wednesday

The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools following the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening. Following a pair of public hearings, one on the budget itself and a second for the district’s intention to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, the board approved a pair of resolutions finalizing both actions. The final budget totals just over $42.8 million which is a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia

Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
EMPORIA, KS

