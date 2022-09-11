Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday schedule
On Thursday’s local schedule the Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Valley Center. The Spartans take a 5-1 record into the match. Kickoff for the varsity match is set for 6:15 pm at Emporia High School. The Emporia High volleyball team travels to Salina to play Salina South and...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer team defeats Valley Center 2-0
The Emporia High boys soccer team shut out Valley Center 2-0 Thursday night. Sophomore Carter Granado scored the first goal for the Spartans, it came with 9:54 to play in the first half. Senior Jonathan Martinez scored the second goal for Emporia High, it came with 9:11 to play in...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton
It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to host Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team renews its biggest rivalry Tuesday night when they host Washburn. Washburn is 10-0 and ranked #2 in the nation. Emporia State senior setter Riley Bernskoetter is hoping they can pick up where they left off after they rallied for a win over Fort Hays State.
KVOE
Emporia State releases 2022-23 womens basketball schedule
The Emporia State women’s basketball team has released their schedule for the upcoming season. The Lady Hornets will begin with an exhibition game at Oklahoma on November 3rd. November 11th and 12th they will play Harding and Henderson State in Searcy, Arkansas. Followed by a game at Drury and...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Face-to-face meetings lead to terminations; Regents approve demolition plan for Butcher Education Center
Terminations started at Emporia State on Thursday after university administrators got approval from the Kansas Board of Regents to reshape its programs — and, as a result, its employee base. Affected staffers — those to be “suspended, dismissed or terminated” — were called in for face-to-face meetings through Thursday....
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
KVOE
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
KVOE
Boil water advisory continues for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.
KVOE
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
KVOE
Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
KVOE
Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
KVOE
Water pressure returns in full to Cottonwood Falls, Strong City; boil water advisory still active
A boil water advisory continues for most Chase County residents after a water main break Wednesday night, but residents of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls had some good news as Thursday progressed. Water pressure improved and eventually got to full power before the end of the work day. Water went...
KVOE
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
KVOE
UPDATE: No injuries reported, further details pending investigation after fire develops in Emporia apartment complex Thursday evening
Emporia Fire is investigating after fire developed inside an apartment complex on the north side of downtown Emporia. Fire crews were called to the complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire was located in apartment six, however, the cause, origination point and damages are currently pending.
KVOE
USD 253 Board approves 2022-23 budget; Superintendent responds to requests for details on Emporia High School investigation Wednesday
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools following the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening. Following a pair of public hearings, one on the budget itself and a second for the district’s intention to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, the board approved a pair of resolutions finalizing both actions. The final budget totals just over $42.8 million which is a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
KVOE
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KVOE
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
KVOE
Court proceeding schedules slightly different for suspects in Emporia Eastgate Plaza shooting case
Two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia had their preliminary hearings delayed to next month during hearings this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, were in court Wednesday. Both have preliminary hearings Oct. 26. Williams also has a review hearing Oct. 11. Both Hopkins and Williams...
