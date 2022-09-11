ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull. Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair. But they both were there. Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri. He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Cape Girardeau, MO
College Sports
Cape Girardeau, MO
Sports
KFVS12

Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - AS a new school year begins, the concern over teacher shortages continues. Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the shortages. ”This is something we needed to do with our drastic drop in enrollment and the shortage of...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson This Week 9/14/22

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.

The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the church fire...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Amtrak suspends City of New Orleans route ahead of possible rail strike

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is giving Amtrak passengers a heads up about a popular long distance route. According to a letter from Amtrak, services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes are suspended starting Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a possible nationwide rail strike.
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redhawks#War#Siu
KFVS12

Heartland doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration Tuesday night, September 13 for Dr. William Ribbing. He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna. A big passion of his medical facility is working...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland teen collecting toys for children

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
JACKSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Manifolds on Main rolls into Cape Girardeau Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cool cars and trucks will roll into downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 18. The River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape are hosting the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendance is free and open...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to the police department, 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting on the 1100 block of East Main Street late Saturday night, September 10.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy