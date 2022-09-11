Read full article on original website
Jackson Indians Girls Golf team takes 1st place at Rockwood Summit Invitational
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson High School Girls Golf Team finishes first again. This time the Indians claim top honors at the Rockwood Summit Invitational. Jackson shot a total of 308. Alana Gilbert took first place with a 68. Other top medalists were Maggie Davey in 7th and Julia...
SIU’s 2022 Family Weekend features stars from ‘The Office,’ football, crafts
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Family Weekend will feature starts from “The Office,” football, crafts and more. Held September 22-24, the theme for this year is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos.”. According to SIU, all of the activities are open to the public and...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull. Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair. But they both were there. Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri. He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at...
Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - AS a new school year begins, the concern over teacher shortages continues. Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the shortages. ”This is something we needed to do with our drastic drop in enrollment and the shortage of...
Jackson This Week 9/14/22
Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the church fire...
Amtrak suspends City of New Orleans route ahead of possible rail strike
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is giving Amtrak passengers a heads up about a popular long distance route. According to a letter from Amtrak, services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes are suspended starting Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a possible nationwide rail strike.
Heartland doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration Tuesday night, September 13 for Dr. William Ribbing. He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna. A big passion of his medical facility is working...
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
Heartland teen collecting toys for children
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Manifolds on Main rolls into Cape Girardeau Sunday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cool cars and trucks will roll into downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 18. The River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape are hosting the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendance is free and open...
Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road. According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for SIU Day.
Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to the police department, 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting on the 1100 block of East Main Street late Saturday night, September 10.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
