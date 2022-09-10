ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Sports scores, highlights for Saturday: Durfee boys, girls soccer teams remain unbeaten

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Saturday's local high school action.

Boys soccer: Durfee vs. Dighton-Rehoboth

SCORE: Durfee 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

LOCATION: Durfee

RECORD: 2-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers received goals from Thomas Gonçalves and Gilberto Correia in their home win over non-league opponent Dighton-Rehoboth. Landon Medeiros and Moises Serrano each contributed assists for Durfee. "Great team effort to beat a very good DR team," Hilltoppers head coach Tiberio Melo said. Durfee hosts Brockton on Thursday.

Girls soccer: Durfee at Dighton-Rehoboth

SCORE: Durfee 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth

DATE: Sept. 10, 2022

RECORD: 2-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers won their second straight game after beating non-league opponent Dighton-Rehoboth on the road. Destani Alua-Rioux netted a pair of goals for Durfee in the win. Maddie Hargraves (assist) and Julia Hargraves (assist) each scored a goal. Julia Raposa was named player of the game after holding down the defensive midfield. The Hilltoppers host Apponequet on Tuesday.

Cross Country: Durfee boys and girls

EVENT: Martha's Vineyard

LOCATION: Martha's Vineyard

DATE: Sept. 10, 2022

RECORD: Boys (0-1), girls (0-1)

HIGHLIGHTS: The boys and girls cross country team competed at the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational on Saturday. Margaret O’Connell came in 17th place for the woman in the varsity race, finishing with a time of 21:31. Michael Harrington had a great debut race in the freshman race, completing the 3k in a time of 16:38. "We look forward to a week of hard work next week and are excited for the next race at home," said Hilltoppers head coach Jenise Madden.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Harrington
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy