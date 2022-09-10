ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

KAKE TV

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here's why that's a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) -- One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don't illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
KAKE TV

Pennsylvania county to receive $62 million in historic opioid settlement

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) -- Delaware County will receive $62 million in a historic opioid settlement with pharmaceutical distributors. Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning in Media. "The funds come from the $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, three major pharmaceutical distributors of opioids. The funding will be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
KAKE TV

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kan. — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KANSAS STATE

