ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Struggles with kickoff coverage, place kicking play role in Badgers' loss to Washington State

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

MADISON – What happened Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium was a failure no Wisconsin Badger could run from.

“A game like this, everyone owns it, starting with myself and each and every person in that locker room,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.

The Badgers’ 17-14 loss to Washington State was marred by turnovers on offense, missed tackles on defense and penalties on both sides of the ball.

And the special teams were far from effective. In fact, just like the offense and defense, better execution in that phase of the game could have been enough to save UW from a loss on a day when it dominated time of possession 38 minutes to 22 and outgained the Cougars in yards, 401-253.

Junior Vito Calvaruso missed field goal attempts of 51 and 43 yards. The kickoff coverage unit allowed a 73-yard return by Renard Bell that led to a 26-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski that cut the Badgers’ lead to 14-10 3 minutes and 40 seconds into the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXKcI_0hqaFp8M00

The kickoff was actually a mix of good and bad. While the breakdown wasn’t what a team wants to start a half, sophomore Haakon Anderson’s hustle to get back into the play is the main reason Bell didn’t score.

The defense then made the best of a tough situation by forcing the field-goal attempt.

“I thought our defense did bow up there … it was a short, short field,” Chryst said.

More: Wisconsin's miscues pile up, Braelon Allen and run game limited in Badgers' shocking loss to Washington State

More: Badgers penalized 11 times for 106 yards - their highest numbers since 2018 - in ugly loss to Washington State

More: Wisconsin Badgers replay: Former Badger Nakia Watson scores twice in triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium

Meanwhile, Calvaruso, UW fans hope, just had a bad day.

Saturday he pushed his 51-yard attempt wide right in the second drive of the game. The 43-yard attempt was hit poorly and missed badly with UW down three points at the start of the fourth quarter.

His performance Saturday was a dramatic difference from what he showed in Week 1 when he hit a 28-yard field and plus five extra points that would have been good from a much longer distance.

Calvaruso didn’t come to the postgame interview.  Chryst didn't know what went into the misses.

“He’s been good in practice, but certainly would like to be better,” Chryst said. “We need to be. That can be the difference.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Struggles with kickoff coverage, place kicking play role in Badgers' loss to Washington State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Madison, WI
Pullman, WA
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy