Struggles with kickoff coverage, place kicking play role in Badgers' loss to Washington State

MADISON – What happened Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium was a failure no Wisconsin Badger could run from.

“A game like this, everyone owns it, starting with myself and each and every person in that locker room,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.

The Badgers’ 17-14 loss to Washington State was marred by turnovers on offense, missed tackles on defense and penalties on both sides of the ball.

And the special teams were far from effective. In fact, just like the offense and defense, better execution in that phase of the game could have been enough to save UW from a loss on a day when it dominated time of possession 38 minutes to 22 and outgained the Cougars in yards, 401-253.

Junior Vito Calvaruso missed field goal attempts of 51 and 43 yards. The kickoff coverage unit allowed a 73-yard return by Renard Bell that led to a 26-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski that cut the Badgers’ lead to 14-10 3 minutes and 40 seconds into the second half.

The kickoff was actually a mix of good and bad. While the breakdown wasn’t what a team wants to start a half, sophomore Haakon Anderson’s hustle to get back into the play is the main reason Bell didn’t score.

The defense then made the best of a tough situation by forcing the field-goal attempt.

“I thought our defense did bow up there … it was a short, short field,” Chryst said.

Meanwhile, Calvaruso, UW fans hope, just had a bad day.

Saturday he pushed his 51-yard attempt wide right in the second drive of the game. The 43-yard attempt was hit poorly and missed badly with UW down three points at the start of the fourth quarter.

His performance Saturday was a dramatic difference from what he showed in Week 1 when he hit a 28-yard field and plus five extra points that would have been good from a much longer distance.

Calvaruso didn’t come to the postgame interview. Chryst didn't know what went into the misses.

“He’s been good in practice, but certainly would like to be better,” Chryst said. “We need to be. That can be the difference.”

