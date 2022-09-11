ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maine Monitor

Ten questions about PFAS answered

PFAS, a broad class of persistent synthetic chemicals, are used in manufacturing and are present in many consumer products, particularly those designed to resist oil, heat and water (like the rain jacket shown). Widespread PFAS use creates many pathways of potential contamination. Photo by Marina Schauffler. Maine faces a widespread...
The Maine Monitor

The CMP corridor saga marches on… and on and on

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. You may have read last week that...
The Maine Monitor

Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck examines a shelf of active case files at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Photo by Gabe Souza. Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers.
The Maine Monitor

Caitlin Andrews joins The Maine Monitor newsroom

Reporter Caitlin Andrews will join The Maine Monitor this week to cover state government, elections and general assignment stories around Maine. Caitlin comes to the Monitor from the Bangor Daily News, where she covered politics, the State House and healthcare for the past three years. Prior to the BDN, she worked at the Concord Monitor and Foster’s Daily Democrat in New Hampshire.
The Maine Monitor

Maine’s population grew by 3% since 2016

The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of population growth in Maine between 2016 and 2021. Nearly all counties in Maine have seen some level of growth between 2016 and 2021, though three counties have seen declines during that timeframe.
The Maine Monitor

Worries over water percolate in a warmer, wetter Maine

Parched lawns have become a commonplace sight as Maine suffers from weeks of drought. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor

