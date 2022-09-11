ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska falls to Georgia Southern, the second Sun Belt loss of Scott Frost era

By Evan Bland World-Herald Staff Writer
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them

It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
STATESBORO, GA
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: We’re talking about tackling — and it’s not Nebraska’s first struggle with a lost art

Bo Pelini said he was pointing the thumb. He usually did that after a rough performance from his defense. And in 2012 at UCLA, the Blackshirts had one of their worst nights. NU — No. 16 at the time — allowed 653 yards to the talent-laden Bruins. Husker defenders slipped and slid all night on the tight Rose Bowl grass, missing too many tackles to count.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen

LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma

Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
NORMAN, OK
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next

In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph promotes Mike Cassano to Nebraska's wide receivers coach

Mickey Joseph promoted offensive analyst Mike Cassano to wide receivers coach. Joseph said he will “remain involved” at that position group, but Cassano will handle the “day to day” operations. Cassano has worked in college football since graduating from New Hampshire in 1994, and he’s worked...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fourteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: four, twenty-two; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (two, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 27, Year: 14. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 3-9-1 (three, nine, one)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

$50 million grant to help raze barracks-like Omaha public housing complex

OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. People are also reading…. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing...
OMAHA, NE

