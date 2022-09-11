Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Thunderstorm chances move in this weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds came in today, and that is what gave way to the warm and humid conditions that we saw. Warm and humid conditions continue into tonight. Another warm one for tomorrow, as those southerly winds hang on into the...
wearegreenbay.com
A nice day, but cooler
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures are not expected to be as warm Wednesday as a wind shift will drag down highs from yesterday to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Still a very nice day with smoky sunshine mixing with fair weather clouds. NE/E winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour on average.
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Michigan water levels continue to fall, still above average
(WFRV) – It was just two years ago when record high water levels brought flooding and erosion problems to much of the Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan. Water levels typically increase during the spring and summer months as snowfall and storms bring heavier rains that flow into the lakes. By the autumn and winter, heavier precipitation typically becomes less frequent, and lake effect snow evaporates water from the lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Cooling down again tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A more partly cloudy, seasonable, and breezy night is on tap for tonight. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with temperatures cooling back down into the upper 60s/low 70s. Rain moves far north for Thursday, but our area will sit mostly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
wearegreenbay.com
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
wearegreenbay.com
Several local products to compete in Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest. From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights...
wearegreenbay.com
Local artist beautifies Ledgeview’s East River Trail
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Local artist Peter Krsko is working on Ledgeview’s first trail painting, Krsko says he’s hoping to bring joy to the community through his artwork. “People should be proud of the public space where they live, and it’s very important that in every city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
wearegreenbay.com
WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases back on the rise at 1,097
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,627,905 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,419 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,627,9051,626,622 (+1,283) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,582 (64.7%)3,775,322 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
WI State Patrol pilots to watch for violations in Outagamie Co.
OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September. According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month. “When a pilot observes...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County
WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old from Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The investigation indicates...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin among six states to receive 5-year grant for suicide prevention
(WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has received a five-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help reduce suicide rates throughout local communities. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) made the announcement on Thursday that it is one of six states to be...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
wearegreenbay.com
Will other states implement California’s electric vehicle rules?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — California recently approved a new law that will require all new cars sold in the state to have zero emissions. Now, the states that follow California’s standards must decide if they too will implement that rule. The move to make all new vehicles electric...
wearegreenbay.com
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
DOJ files lawsuit against Wisconsin rental property, alleges discrimination of gay tenant
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A recently filed lawsuit by The Justice Department alleges that the owner and managers of a Wisconsin rental property harassed a tenant for multiple reasons including his sexual orientation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it has joined The Justice Department in announcing the...
Comments / 0