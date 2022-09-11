ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Thunderstorm chances move in this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds came in today, and that is what gave way to the warm and humid conditions that we saw. Warm and humid conditions continue into tonight. Another warm one for tomorrow, as those southerly winds hang on into the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

A nice day, but cooler

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures are not expected to be as warm Wednesday as a wind shift will drag down highs from yesterday to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Still a very nice day with smoky sunshine mixing with fair weather clouds. NE/E winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour on average.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Michigan water levels continue to fall, still above average

(WFRV) – It was just two years ago when record high water levels brought flooding and erosion problems to much of the Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan. Water levels typically increase during the spring and summer months as snowfall and storms bring heavier rains that flow into the lakes. By the autumn and winter, heavier precipitation typically becomes less frequent, and lake effect snow evaporates water from the lake.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Cooling down again tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A more partly cloudy, seasonable, and breezy night is on tap for tonight. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with temperatures cooling back down into the upper 60s/low 70s. Rain moves far north for Thursday, but our area will sit mostly...
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several local products to compete in Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest. From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Local artist beautifies Ledgeview’s East River Trail

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Local artist Peter Krsko is working on Ledgeview’s first trail painting, Krsko says he’s hoping to bring joy to the community through his artwork. “People should be proud of the public space where they live, and it’s very important that in every city...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
#Storm Team 5#Lakeshore Fox Cities#Temps
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
JACKSON, MS
wearegreenbay.com

WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases back on the rise at 1,097

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,627,905 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,419 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,627,9051,626,622 (+1,283) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,582 (64.7%)3,775,322 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

WI State Patrol pilots to watch for violations in Outagamie Co.

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September. According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month. “When a pilot observes...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old from Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The investigation indicates...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Will other states implement California’s electric vehicle rules?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — California recently approved a new law that will require all new cars sold in the state to have zero emissions. Now, the states that follow California’s standards must decide if they too will implement that rule. The move to make all new vehicles electric...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

