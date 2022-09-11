Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Experts and computers pick WVU-Towson
West Virginia (0-2, 0-1) will take on Towson this Saturday as the Tigers come to Morgantown for a non-conference matchup between the two teams. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found. Starting...
247Sports
Sources: All-Big 12 cornerback out indefinitely after surgery
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods had surgery on his injured left ankle, but the team is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the end of the season, sources told EerSports Thursday. The preseason all-Big 12 pick played just 12 snaps in the season-opener against then-No. 17 Pitt before...
Offseason training, increased confidence has KU football more resilient as 2022 season ramps up
Fourteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds into KU’s 55-42 win over West Virginia, it was fair to wonder if KU was headed down the same path as past KU teams in similar situations. West Virginia opened the contest with a 101-second touchdown drive that was capped by a 59-yard connection between JT Daniels and Sam James. KU was then called for three penalties in the span of seven plays and had to punt the ball away. West Virginia responded with another touchdown drive that lasted 12 plays and traveled 60 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Comments / 0