ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO