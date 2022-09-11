Read full article on original website
People react on procession route for fallen Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr.
Marietta names Marty Ferrell as police chief
East Point to hold ‘Salsa in the City’ Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will hold a “Salsa in the City” event Sept. 24 in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can dance the night away in a uniquely Hispanic style. The event will feature a live salsa band and salsa instructor to walk visitors through the dance style, food vendors and a DJ.
C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone. “Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”
Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more. Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming...
Funeral held for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
Atlanta Mayor proclaims Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta will declare Sept. 16 “Nappy Roots Day” at an event hosted by the rap group’s brewery, Atlantucky Brewing. The proclamation will “celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta through their philanthropic efforts.”. The ceremony will begin at...
Georgia community helping mother who lost belongings, start-up business in house fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Quila Bohannon is a mother and spends most of her time helping children without hair feel glamorous. ”These are hair donations,” said Quilla Bohannon. The packages in front of her are full of hair but to Quilla and the many kids who depend on her,...
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
Subway to reopen after murder over mayo
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Subway on Northside Drive has been closed ever since a worker was killed there in June. It’s now set to reopen at the end of this month. There will be no dine-in option when it reopens, for the safety of the employees. Customers can head through the drive-thru or a walk-up window.
Funeral held for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr.
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A funeral for the second of two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty took place Thursday afternoon. The funeral for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. took place at West Ridge Church in Dallas. It was an emotional service with family, friends and fellow officers saying goodbye to the fallen deputy.
City of Atlanta celebrates newly renovated affordable housing by the Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta is celebrating newly renovated affordable housing on the BeltLine with a ribbon cutting. “Oh, God. It’s a whole different face look, it’s like, ‘Oh! It’s like me with makeup on,’” said Stephanie Kennemore, a resident of Columbia at Capitol View in Adair Park.
Swim Across America comes to Lake Lanier Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Swim Across America fundraiser will come to Lake Lanier Olympic Park Sept. 24. It will be one of 24 events across the nation raising money for cancer research. Swim Across America was started in 1988 and came to Atlanta 10 years ago. Olympic swimmers are...
Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
Atlanta attorney Page Pate, regarded for his courtroom prowess and thoughtful radio and TV commentary, died Sunday in a ...
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
Restaurant Report Card: Brandi's Hot Dogs wins golden spatula award. Atlanta woman talks about fondness of royal family. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta.
HOBNOB Halcyon celebrates anniversary with pig roast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern will celebrate the second anniversary of its Halcyon location with a pig roast Oct. 2. The event starts at 4 p.m. A $30 ticket guarantees eight ounces of pork, an all-you-can-eat buffet, two beers before 6 p.m., free swag and a take-home glass. The patio bar will serve bourbon specials and a full bar.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
