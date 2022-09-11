ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Garbers, UCLA roll to 45-7 rout of Alabama State

By CBS Los Angeles
 5 days ago

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly reacts to victory over Alabama State 00:37

Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 164 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, and UCLA improved to 2-0 for the second consecutive year with a 45-7 rout of Alabama State on Saturday.

Garbers came in after Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered an ankle injury midway through the Bruins' fourth drive early in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore directed scoring drives in five of seven possessions (four TDs, one field goal).

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Ethan Garbers #4 of the UCLA Bruins throws against the Alabama State Hornets in the third quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pasadena, California. / Getty Images

He completed 14 of 18 passes with both of his rushing scores coming in the second quarter as the Bruins built a 31-7 halftime lead.

"We got an opportunity to play a lot of guys," coach Chip Kelly said. "You learn by doing, and we had some guys that got valuable playing experience in a college football game with referees, with ramifications if you make a mistake."

The Bruins ended up having 84 players get snaps, including four quarterbacks and six running backs. Garbers played most of the fourth quarter of last week's opening win over Bowling Green and figured he was going to see extended action this week with the Bruins facing a Football Championship Subdivision squad.

"I had prepared this whole week as if I was going to play," Garbers said. "You got to go into it with the mindset of just 'you're here right now, you gotta be here right now and just got to do your job.' Pretty much, that's it."

Garbers' only mistake came in the fourth quarter, when he was intercepted by Adrian Maddox in the end zone on third and goal at the ASU 5 on a pass intended for Josiah Norwood.

Thompson-Robinson was on target for his first six passes, including a 25-yard TD to Hudson Habermehl late in the first quarter, and finished 9 of 11 for 101 yards. Kelly did not expound on Thompson-Robinson's status for next week.

Keegan Jones, T.J. Harden and Christian Grubb also had touchdowns for the Bruins. The defense forced three turnovers.

"Obviously we rotated a lot, had a lot of guys in the game, so being able to share the love I think was the best thing about today," linebacker Bo Calvert said. "Being able to see see guys come in that don't have the spotlight as much, being able to see those guys make plays was awesome."

Alabama State's (2-1) lone score came with 13:53 remaining in the second quarter when Jeremiah Hixon caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Myles Crawley.

Crawley was 16 of 27 for 177 yards with a touchdown and interception. Starter Dematrius Davis did not play after being injured in last week's win over Miles.

"Early on the offense was moving pretty good. I think skill wise, that's really where we can compete," Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. "But once you start getting into those bigger guys, that's where it kind of catches up."

ON THE RUN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sg2Dq_0hqaE6u300
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Keegan Jones #22 of the UCLA Bruins runs the ball against the Alabama State Hornets in the second quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pasadena, California. / Getty Images

The Bruins averaged 5.8 yards per carry despite Zach Charbonnet not playing. The junior was limited in practice on Thursday but was in uniform and on the sideline. Grubb led the way with 58 yards and Harden added 56.

UCLA rushed for 224 yards, improving to 17-4 under Chip Kelly when they gain over 200 on the ground.

AND THEN THERE WERE TWO

With UCLA facing a FCS team for the first time, Notre Dame and Southern California remain the only schools who haven't played a team outside the FBS.

However, the Fighting Irish will face Tennessee State next season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama State: The Hornets fell to 0-12 against FBS opponents since 1980. They have been held to 19 points or fewer in every game.

UCLA: The Bruins have scored at least 42 points in five consecutive games dating back to last season. They are averaging 47.6 points per contest with an average winning margin of 29.4 during that span.

UP NEXT

Alabama State: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Sept. 24.

UCLA: Hosts South Alabama next Saturday.

CBS LA

Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night.Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep.Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0).Los Angeles started several bench players one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

La Puente mother avoids jail time for telling her daughter to punch another basketball player

The 44-year-old La Puente mother who told her daughter to punch another player during a basketball game avoided any jail time much to the dismay of the victim's mom Alice Ham. "I just can't in good conscience let this go," said Ham. "As a mom, I just can't in good conscience sweep this under the rug."In November 2021, Ham's daughter was left concussed on a Garden Grove youth basketball court after being punched by an opposing player. The attacker's mother, Tira Hunt, was charged with misdemeanor battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she told her daughter to...
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

How the potential national wide rail strike affects Southern Californians

Southern Californians who depend on Metrolink and Amtrak may need to find a new way to get from point A to point B if a strike can't be averted.In the United States, 12 unions represent tens of thousands of rail workers. While a majority of the unions have agreed to tentative deals three continue to hold out and are seeking more predictable schedules and work conditions. As of Wednesday, these three unions are still at the bargaining table and have floated a potential strike, which could begin as soon as Friday at midnight. While Metrolink and Amtrak do not have direct ties...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area.The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area.Sky 2 was over the black BMW with dark-tinted windows as it blew through several red lights at high speed. The sedan eventually stopped at Oxford and Monterey roads in San Marino, where three people got out and surrendered to police.No further information was released.
SAN MARINO, CA
CBS LA

4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knock out structure fire in Watts

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the 1536 block of East 102nd Street in Watts. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started or how many valuable were lost in the fire.Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the structure fire that broke out in the halls of the building. Fortunately, firefighters managed to contain the fire within half an hour after arriving to the scene. The fire did not spread throughout the walls of the structure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported at the scene of the fire. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Former USC Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn agrees to plead guilty to federal bribery charge

Former University of Southern California Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge she faces in a political corruption case brought against her in October of last year. The case, which ties to suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, alleges that during her time as dean, Flynn conspired with Ridley-Thomas while he was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors from 2017 to 2018, something prosecutors say resulted in the university receiving lucrative county contracts, which were expected to generate about $9 million a year.According to the 20-count indictment, Flynn, 83, agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
CBS LA

Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to  Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles in South Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot while dining at a Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. at the restaurant located on W. Manchester Avenue. They believe it was an attempted robbery of Philadelphia-based rapper PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen.Allen was taken to a hospital following the shooting, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 30 years old. He leaves two daughters behind. Investigators could be seen scouring both the inside of the restaurant as well as the outside as they continued to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mudslide closes northbound State Route 18 in Crestline

A stretch of State Route 18 in Crestline was closed overnight due to a mudslide.The mudslide was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday on northbound State Route 18, north of Upper Water Canyon. The closure affects just the northbound lanes, but there may be debris on the southbound lanes, according to Caltrans.Images tweeted out by Caltrans show earth movers working in the dark to clear the roadway of mud. The mudflow also appears to have brought down a quantity of rocks and branches.All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m.The area is north of Arrowhead Springs and Cal State San Bernardino, which had to be closed Monday due to flooding from the weekend's thunderstorms.
CRESTLINE, CA
CBS LA

Worker at LAX pulled unconscious from FedEx aircraft fuel tank

A man had to be rescued early Wednesday after falling unconscious while working on a FedEx fuel tank at LAX.The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the FedEx Express Hub, 5927 W. Imperial Highway, at about 12:40 a.m. to help a 30-year-old man who had been pulled unconscious from inside an aircraft fuel tank while he was performing maintenance.Five other people were also evaluated by firefighters, but were not taken to the hospital.The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. It's not clear what type of maintenance work the man was doing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD arrests 2 people in burglary of Karen Bass' home

Police arrested a pair of individuals suspected to have burglarized Rep. Karen Bass' home in Baldwin Hills on Friday. "At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not," Bass, a democratic Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate said last week after the burglary occurred. It is still unclear exactly what type of guns were taken, though Bass has disclosed that she had them "stashed" in a Brink's lockbox in her closet, according to the Los Angeles Times. Authorities have yet to disclose if they recovered the stolen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Orange County saw surge in Asian, LGBTQ hate crimes in 2021

Orange County saw a jump last year in racially-charged hate crimes and incidents, even though the total number went down slightly over 2020, according to a report issued by the OC Human Relations Commission.The county recorded 398 hate crimes and incidents in 2021, including 97 hate crimes and 301 incidents that fell short of criminal charges. In 2020, more hate crimes were reported in Orange County at 112, and fewer incidents at 263. In all, the numbers represented a 6% increase in hate crimes and incidents over 2020.And while those numbers seem to maintain the status quo, historically, hate crimes...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigating shooting at Inglewood Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle

Officers are investigating a shooting at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle restaurant.The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and later died. According to TMZ, the victim was rapper PnB Rock. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. They believe it was a possible robbery. This is a developing story. Check back for more details
INGLEWOOD, CA
Los Angeles, CA
