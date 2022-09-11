Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo to participate in National Cleanup Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Saturday marks National Cleanup Day and for the second straight year, through a city-wide cleanup, Amarillo plans to celebrate accordingly. “Everyone here in Amarillo is shooting for the same goal, and that is to have a cleaner place to live,” said Public Works Director Donny Hooper.
abc7amarillo.com
Regal UA Amarillo Star theater in Amarillo closes
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — After more than 20 years in Amarillo, screens at the Amarillo Regal UA Star Theater have gone dark. According to the Regal's website, the movie theater located near I-40 and Soncy Road will be closed as of Thursday. But after the final movie on Wednesday,...
abc7amarillo.com
Director of Laura Bush Institute of Women's Health receiving Lifetime Achievement Award
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Senior Director of Community Outreach of the Laura Bush Institute of Women's Health at Amarillo will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Angela Knapp Eggers is receiving the award from the Amarillo Women's Network during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Amarillo National Bank .
abc7amarillo.com
Teen shot and killed at north Amarillo apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot and killed late Wednesday night. About 11:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of north Grand Street. Officers found Adam Jeremiah Maes,...
abc7amarillo.com
Guilty plea: Amarillo man threatened to kill Jewish Rabbis, cut out their eyes, tongues
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man who threatened to kill Jewish Rabbis is scheduled to be sentenced in January. Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty last week in federal court to interstate threatening communications. On Thursday, his sentencing was set for Jan. 19. According to the criminal complaint, Brown...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Person detained for making threats against Amarillo ISD schools
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Police detained a person they said made threats against Amarillo ISD schools. APD would not specify what threats were made, which schools were targeted or how the threats were communicated. But the department said it made contact with the suspect once it was made aware...
abc7amarillo.com
Pickup stolen with guns, military uniform inside on Sept. 11, police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Panhandle Auto Theft and Burglary Unit is asking for the public's help finding a truck that was stolen on Sunday with guns and a military uniform inside. According to a news release, a red 2014 Dodge Ram was stolen from the 1100 block of...
abc7amarillo.com
Man wanted by Randall County Sheriff's Office for human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of a man wanted for human trafficking. Nicholas Christopher Scott, 31, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for trafficking of persons-continuous. Scott is described as a white make, 5'5", 210...
abc7amarillo.com
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
abc7amarillo.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze started by transients near old Arnold Burgers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fire near the old Arnold Burgers on Washington Street caused road closures while firefighters worked to get it out. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, AMS Life 16 called in reporting heavy smoke and flames from 1611 S. Washington Street. Firefighters arrived at about...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips helping find burglar
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a burglar who burglarized a southwest Amarillo home last month as part of its "Crime of the Week" feature. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at about 6:30 p.m., a person burglarized a residence...
abc7amarillo.com
Windy day with T-Storm chances
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday afternoon will bring the best chance for T-Storms this week to the Texas Panhandle (30-40%) as several small disturbances moves over the High Plains. The Western Texas Panhandle will be best favored for scattered T-Storm chances between 4-10PM CDT. Rain is not guaranteed but a...
abc7amarillo.com
Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While many will stay dry today, a few stray T-Storms cannot be ruled out specifically in the Northern Texas Panhandle during the evening hours. A slightly better chance for T-Storms will arrive Wednesday evening (30-40%) as a small disturbance aloft moves over the High Plains. This disturbance will help improve our chance for strong T-Storms in the western/central Texas Panhandle between 4-9PM CDT Wednesday. Strong winds appear to be the primary concern with the most robust storms but cannot rule out some small hail.
abc7amarillo.com
The Blitz: Week 4 high school football scores
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off with a full slate of Thursday night games. Follow the scores throughout the night and then catch highlights tonight on ABC 7 News at at 10.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident
HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
abc7amarillo.com
Tips for avoiding medical emergencies while hiking in the heat
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The death of a 56-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency while hiking at Palo Duro Canyon State Park last week is being investigated. Multiple agencies responded to the call according to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The number of rescues for humans and pets...
