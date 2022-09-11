Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Senator Cornyn meets with the parents of Uvalde Shooting victim
WASHINGTON - Texas Senator John Cornyn met in Washington with the parents of one of the young victims who was killed in the Uvalde school tragedy. Kimberly and Felix Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the nineteen children killed at Robb Elementary School. Lexi’s parents...
Texas officials approve Texas 1836 Project to counter the 1619 Project
When The New York Times launched the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative to reexamine the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, in 2019, it sparked a national debate about the “true founding” of America. Now, in response to the 1619 Project and its examination of slavery, Texas leaders have created an alternative project that highlights their state’s contributions.
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Governor
Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier's campaign says he has met with more than a dozen elected Republican officials, and has been publicly endorsed by two.
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke goes after Abbott on abortion, border crisis, power grid and guns during Montgomery Co. rally
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Stumping in the heart of perhaps the "reddest" well-populated county in Texas, Democrat for Governor Beto O'Rourke called on citizens to soften their perspective on the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants pouring into the Lone Star State. "As the Governor seeks to vilify them, I...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will...
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in Texas
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. With less than two months to go until election day in Texas, candidates are campaigning. Coincidentally, the Republican and Democratic challengers were in the same city campaigning in Houston.
fox40jackson.com
Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’
Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
The Latest Poll Shows Governor Abbott is Only Ahead By 5 Points Now
Beto O'Rourke and Governor AbbottImages from Twitter. Political polls vary across the state where they are taken. For instance, a little over a week ago, a poll in Houston showed Governor Greg Abbott was ahead by 7 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
fox7austin.com
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
Republican Support is Growing Among Mexican Americans in Texas
In part of Texas especially along the border, many Hispanics voted Democrat. But over recent years, some are changing parties and supporting the Republican agenda, especially in controlling the migrant crossings.
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
Texas homeless shelters at 'breaking point' due to migrant influx: 'We have to say no to folks in need'
The director of a nonprofit Texas homeless shelter said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday his facilities and many others in the state are exceeding capacity as a result of the border crisis. "To give you an example, I have one small shelter out of five that currently has over...
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice
A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.
fox7austin.com
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
Uvalde families ask group for billboards against Abbott in San Antonio route
'It could have been worse,' the billboard says, reciting Abbott.
Poll: 57% say Texas’ leaders haven’t done enough to prevent mass shootings
A majority of Texans say state leaders have not done enough to prevent mass shootings in the state, according to a new poll.
wbap.com
New Polling Shows Competitive Race for Texas Governor
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – New polling shows little movement in the race for Texas Governor. The poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows Governor Abbott with 45% of support among registered voters, compared to Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 40%. 4% went to third county candidates, 3% said they’d vote for someone else, and 8% didn’t have an opinion.
KWTX
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
