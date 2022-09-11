Postponed Monterey Bay F.C. game against Las Vegas FC rescheduled to September 27

LAS VEGAS, NV (KION-TV) -- The USL Championship has rescheduled a game previously postponed between the Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C.

The Union will travel back to Cashman Field in Las Vegas for a game on September 27 at 7 p.m.

F.C. said the game had to be rescheduled due to unplayable field conditions that caused a lengthy delay prior to it being postponed back on September 10.

It's a pivotal game between both sides as a playoff spot is still on the line as the season winds down.

“Unplayable field” in Vegas forces cancellation of Monterey Bay F.C. road game

Monterey Bay F.C. announced its game against the Las Vegas Lights scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to "unplayable field conditions."

The league said it will reschedule a game between the two teams who are fighting for a playoff spot in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

The Las Vegas Lights initially announced a delay of 45 minutes because of unplayable conditions on the pitch at Cashman Field.

Monterey Bay F.C. representatives said the league gave the Lights 45 minutes to get the field fixed or else there wouldn't be a game.

F.C. was going into Saturday's game just two points out of a playoff spot. Vegas was holding on to that final spot.

It's unknown how this will impact both team's efforts to get into the playoffs.

Monterey Bay F.C. will host the Indy Eleven in their next game on September 17.

