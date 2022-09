LSU football has gotten off to a rocky start this season. The Tigers sit at 1-1 after two weeks following a heartbreaking loss to Florida State and a blowout win over Southern. Now, Brian Kelly’s squad will have the opportunity to improve to over .500 for the first time this season. Standing in their way is a tough Mississippi State squad who is looking to break into the AP Top 25 polls and prove to the nation that it’s not to be taken lightly.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO