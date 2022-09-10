Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
The Enterprise hires Los Banos native, LBHS grad to be new editor
After a literal nationwide search with 25 applicants from as far away as Georgia and New York, it is with great pleasure that owner, Michael Braa and I introduce the new editor of the Enterprise is a native of Los Banos, Tisha Blackwood-Freitas. Born and raised in Los Banos, Tisha...
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos Clean Up Event this Saturday, Sept. 17
Hey LB, you should consider taking advantage of the upcoming Clean Up Event, provided by Mid Valley Disposal!. When: Saturday September 17th; 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Fairgrounds parking lot at 4th & F Streets. MAKE SURE TO CHECK your mail for an ADMISSION VOUCHER, you’ll need it to get...
Los Baños Enterprise
Central Valley Honor Flight to take Los Banos Korean War veteran to Washington, D.C.
90-year-old Miguel Castro invited to visit war memorials. As the anniversary of 9/11 approaches on Sunday, the nation takes to remembering those who were lost during the terror attacks and, along with them, the wars that have come before and the thousands of men and women throughout America’s history who have served.
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
lbhspawprint.com
Ms.Toscano joins the science department
Ms. Amelia Toscano has taken a step from studying wine to teaching chemistry and joins our staff this year. Toscano, the former Pacheco chemistry teacher has moved to her Alma mater to teach AP Chemistry and College prep Chemistry. Although she is teaching in the same town, ¨the overall experience is much different,¨ said Toscano.
Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless. Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
Hoax 911 call of armed people forces Madera Schools into lockdown
Madera police are investigating a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.
mercedcountytimes.com
Young musical duo wins finale of Merced’s Got Talent
The young musical duo of The Real Just ‘M’ won last Saturday’s finale of Merced’s Got Talent in front of a packed house inside the Black Box Theater of the Multicultural Arts Center. Runner-up honors went to youth singer Tony Mendoza and Third Place went to...
One of the country’s top 100 universities is in the Central Valley
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the third time in a row, UC Merced is one of the top 100 national universities, according to the U.S. News & World Report. In the list released on Monday, UC Merced ranked 97th among national universities and 42nd in overall public universities. It also placed 15th among R2 (high […]
19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County
Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
Body found inside vehicle pulled from aqueduct in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was found dead inside a vehicle that was pulled from an aqueduct over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday night, the sheriff’s office dive team was called out to the area of I-5 and Highway 152 after officers from the California Highway Patrol […]
What you should do with your old batteries
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Batteries not disposed of properly can lead to dangerous fires. This is why Los Banos is hosting an event to get rid of them properly. The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste event in partnership with the City of Los Banos community clean-up on […]
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest a known gang member with firearms including a loaded 9 millimeter gun
MERCED, Calif. — A known gang member is off the streets and behind bars after the Merced Police Department and its Gang Unit discovered multiple firearms and drugs during search. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on Friday, just before 4:00 p.m., the department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit delivered...
Riverbank High sees short lockdown after graffiti found in bathroom
RIVERBANK – A written threat prompted Riverbank High School to go on lockdown on Monday morning. Riverbank police say officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. to investigate some graffiti that was left on a bathroom wall. Exactly what was written is unclear, but authorities did place the school on a temporary lockdown as a result. School staff and law enforcement did a security sweep of the school. However, police note that nothing out of the ordinary was found. According to the school district, the investigation found that there was no viable threat to Riverbank High. The lockdown was lifted just before noon on Monday.
KMPH.com
Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on West Pacheco Boulevard [Los Banos, CA]
The traffic collision happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the area near ARCO gas station. According to initial reports, a pedestrian was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the crash left the man with fatal injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site...
