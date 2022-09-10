ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Los Baños Enterprise

The Enterprise hires Los Banos native, LBHS grad to be new editor

After a literal nationwide search with 25 applicants from as far away as Georgia and New York, it is with great pleasure that owner, Michael Braa and I introduce the new editor of the Enterprise is a native of Los Banos, Tisha Blackwood-Freitas. Born and raised in Los Banos, Tisha...
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Clean Up Event this Saturday, Sept. 17

Hey LB, you should consider taking advantage of the upcoming Clean Up Event, provided by Mid Valley Disposal!. When: Saturday September 17th; 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Fairgrounds parking lot at 4th & F Streets. MAKE SURE TO CHECK your mail for an ADMISSION VOUCHER, you’ll need it to get...
LOS BANOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago.  Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community.    “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Banos, CA
Government
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Los Banos, CA
lbhspawprint.com

Ms.Toscano joins the science department

Ms. Amelia Toscano has taken a step from studying wine to teaching chemistry and joins our staff this year. Toscano, the former Pacheco chemistry teacher has moved to her Alma mater to teach AP Chemistry and College prep Chemistry. Although she is teaching in the same town, ¨the overall experience is much different,¨ said Toscano.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.  Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
ATWATER, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Young musical duo wins finale of Merced’s Got Talent

The young musical duo of The Real Just ‘M’ won last Saturday’s finale of Merced’s Got Talent in front of a packed house inside the Black Box Theater of the Multicultural Arts Center. Runner-up honors went to youth singer Tony Mendoza and Third Place went to...
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Labor Day#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Independence Day#Veterans Day#Festival#The American Flag#The Flag Program#Flag Service Schedule#The Vfw Post 2487
YourCentralValley.com

19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
LOS BANOS, CA
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What you should do with your old batteries

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Batteries not disposed of properly can lead to dangerous fires. This is why Los Banos is hosting an event to get rid of them properly. The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste event in partnership with the City of Los Banos community clean-up on […]
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Riverbank High sees short lockdown after graffiti found in bathroom

RIVERBANK – A written threat prompted Riverbank High School to go on lockdown on Monday morning. Riverbank police say officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. to investigate some graffiti that was left on a bathroom wall. Exactly what was written is unclear, but authorities did place the school on a temporary lockdown as a result. School staff and law enforcement did a security sweep of the school. However, police note that nothing out of the ordinary was found. According to the school district, the investigation found that there was no viable threat to Riverbank High. The lockdown was lifted just before noon on Monday.
RIVERBANK, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on West Pacheco Boulevard [Los Banos, CA]

The traffic collision happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the area near ARCO gas station. According to initial reports, a pedestrian was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the crash left the man with fatal injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site...
LOS BANOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy