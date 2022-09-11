ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
gobigbluecountry.com

Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida

It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

UK-Florida Most Watched ESPN Saturday September Game Since 2018

Kentucky-Florida was one of the most watched college football games last week. The Wildcats emerged victorious in the Top 20 showdown in the Swamp. ESPN released their numbers for games played on their network in Week 2 and 4.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Kentucky beat Florida. The 4.3...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy