Spain survives Lithuania 102-94 in overtime thanks in part to Celtics alum Juancho Hernangomez

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
 5 days ago
fiba.basketball

The Spanish National Team will live to play another game in this year’s European Basketball Championship (commonly referred to as the EuroBasket) in no small part thanks to the efforts of Boston Celtics big man alumnus Juancho Hernangomez.

The star of the Netflix “Hustle” film had plenty on display in Spain’s 102-94 overtime win over the Lithuanian National Team on Saturday evening. Hernangomez put up 13 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal in just under 31 minutes of playing time in the victory, shooting a solid 4-of-8 from the floor, all 4 of his misses coming from shits he took beyond the arc.

The former Boston big man also got to the line 6 times, converting 5 of them into extra points for Spain, with no personal fouls or turnovers all game.

“It was almost overwhelming seeing the effort of this time which has nine players who haven’t played in the past in a Eurobasket”, added Spanish head coach Sergio Scariolo via Eurohoops. “We still found a way to win it. You have to give credit to the heart of those guys and it’s a matter of pride”

IN THIS ARTICLE
