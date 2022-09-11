Read full article on original website
2022 Emmy Results: Succession, Ted Lasso, White Lotus Win Top Awards
The 74th annual Emmy Awards saw the expected headliner victories as Succession, Ted Lasso, and White Lotus win the top awards in a night with just a few surprises. White Lotus Lead the way for the evening with a total of five wins, taking wins Limited Series, Anthology or Movie wins in Outstanding Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), Outstanding Directing (Mike White), Outstanding Writing (White again), and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
The Rock Releases New Trailer For Tales From The Territories
VICE TV’s new docuseries Tales From The Territories debuts next month, and The Rock has released a new trailer for the show. The Great One is a producer on the series through his Seven Bucks production company and posted to Twitter to share the new trailer for the series.
Sasha Banks on How The Rock’s Transition to Acting From Wrestling Inspired Her
– During a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast, Sasha Banks discussed getting her role in The Mandalorian and why she looks up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after transitioning to acting from the world of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Sasha Banks...
MJF Gets Engaged, Tells Ladies On His Timeline ‘Don’t Worry’
MJF is engaged, but he’s assuring ladies on his timeline not to worry. The AEW heel posted to his Instagram to announce that he has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum, writing in low-key fashion, “Hbd [Happy birthday] to my fiancé or whatever”. MJF then took...
