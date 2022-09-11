ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Treasurer Of Gun Club Charged With Theft

PLUMSTED – A Middlesex County man has been charged with theft for stealing about $4,000 from his local gun club, officials said. Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood was the Treasurer of the Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted Township. An investigation led authorities to find Weber had stolen about $4,000 from the club between July 2017 and January 2021.
PHOTOS: Township adds sidewalk along Ridge Avenue

The Lakewood Township this week added sidewalks to a stretch of road along Ridge Avenue. The road is heavily used by pedestrians on Shabbos, making it a hazard to walk without a sidewalk or shoulder. A temporary asphalt walkway was put in place ahead of Yom Tov, and is expected...
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER

DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
VIDEO: Fire severely damages Lakewood home

A Lakewood home was severely damaged in a fire this evening. The fire broke out in the kitchen of the Coventry Square home around 7:00 PM, and spread quickly. The fire department’s quick response prevented the home from going up in flames. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.
Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash

BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
Lopatcong police seek help identifying 2 women in theft investigation

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify two women sought as part of a theft investigation. The alleged theft occurred at the Rite Aid located at the Hillcrest Plaza, police said. No further information was released. Anyone with...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
The danger of hoarder fires

The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
