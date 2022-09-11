Read full article on original website
Treasurer Of Gun Club Charged With Theft
PLUMSTED – A Middlesex County man has been charged with theft for stealing about $4,000 from his local gun club, officials said. Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood was the Treasurer of the Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted Township. An investigation led authorities to find Weber had stolen about $4,000 from the club between July 2017 and January 2021.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Departments Promotes Three Officers
The Lakewood Police Department today promoted three officers. Sergeant Mike Lorenc, and Sergeant Mike Young were both promoted to Lieutenant, and Ptl. Jr. Vega was promoted to Sergeant. The event was attended by family and friends and took place at Town Hall.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Hundreds Gather for Mexican Independence Day celebration in Downtown Lakewood
Hundreds gathered this evening to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in downtown Lakewood. Police from Toms River we’re called in to assist Lakewood Police with crowd control.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Township adds sidewalk along Ridge Avenue
The Lakewood Township this week added sidewalks to a stretch of road along Ridge Avenue. The road is heavily used by pedestrians on Shabbos, making it a hazard to walk without a sidewalk or shoulder. A temporary asphalt walkway was put in place ahead of Yom Tov, and is expected...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER
DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Fire severely damages Lakewood home
A Lakewood home was severely damaged in a fire this evening. The fire broke out in the kitchen of the Coventry Square home around 7:00 PM, and spread quickly. The fire department’s quick response prevented the home from going up in flames. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
thecoaster.net
Prosecutor Makes Plea to Public for Information 3 fatal shootings in Asbury Park and Neptune
As investigations continue into fatal shootings that claimed the lives of three local men during recent months, authorities are making an urgent plea to the public for more information that might help make the difference in identifying and locating suspects and making arrests. “One of them had just spent time...
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Prospect & Massachusetts
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Hello and thank you for getting the traffic light put up. I am wondering if there was any reason a turning light was...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH REQUEST FOR MEDEVAC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of motor vehicle accident with multiple injuries on Jackson Mills Road. in addition to two ambulances medevac has been requested as well.
Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash
BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
wrnjradio.com
Lopatcong police seek help identifying 2 women in theft investigation
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify two women sought as part of a theft investigation. The alleged theft occurred at the Rite Aid located at the Hillcrest Plaza, police said. No further information was released. Anyone with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Live Tonight! “Hostage” Event in Tashbar of Lakewood – Rachel, woman rescued by Yad L’Achim to tell her story live.
THE “HOSTAGE” EVENT WITH RACHEL, A WOMAN RESCUED BY YAD L’ACHIM, WILL TELL HER STORY LIVE IN LAKEWOOD! TONIGHT AND MONDAY!. LOCATION: @Tashbar Of Lakewood – 82 Oak St, 08701. FOR INFO AND TIX, CLICK: www.YadLAchimTour.com. THERE WILL ALSO BE INCREDIBLE VIDEOS OF LIVE RESCUES. (SEE...
Thieves try to steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's neighbor: report
Two thieves tried to steal a Land Rover from the garage of Gov. Phil Murphy’s neighbor on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Tuesday.
GOTCHA! Fugitive Cocaine Dealer Captured In DR, Returned To NJ After 15 Years On Run
A cocaine dealer who fled the country after being sentenced to federal prison time 15 years ago has been returned to New Jersey following her capture in the Dominican Republic, authorities said. Ramona Cruz will have to serve out the entire 3½-year sentence because there’s no parole in the federal...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Simple Traffic Tip
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you for fixing clifton south by removing the parking and making both lanes go straight. If you could please make two left...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
thesunpapers.com
The danger of hoarder fires
The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
