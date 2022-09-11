Read full article on original website
411mania.com
The Rock Releases New Trailer For Tales From The Territories
VICE TV’s new docuseries Tales From The Territories debuts next month, and The Rock has released a new trailer for the show. The Great One is a producer on the series through his Seven Bucks production company and posted to Twitter to share the new trailer for the series.
17 Hilariously Accurate Posts Every "Rick And Morty" Fan Needs In Their Life
Rick and Morty 4ever.
Sasha Banks on How The Rock’s Transition to Acting From Wrestling Inspired Her
– During a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast, Sasha Banks discussed getting her role in The Mandalorian and why she looks up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after transitioning to acting from the world of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Sasha Banks...
WWE Content On Hulu Listed as ‘Expiring’ Next Week
In an interesting development, Hulu is currently showing nearly all of its WWE content as expiring next week. As Fightful Select initially noted, WWE content on Hulu is listed as expiring; in looking into the matter, it appears that all current episodes of Raw, NXT, NXT Level Up, 205 Live, WWE Superstars, Miz & Mrs., and WWE en Espanol are currently showing as expiring on September 23rd or, in the case of last night’s Raw, September 24th.
TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks’ success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks’ lineups as they chart their new futures.
MJF Gets Engaged, Tells Ladies On His Timeline ‘Don’t Worry’
MJF is engaged, but he’s assuring ladies on his timeline not to worry. The AEW heel posted to his Instagram to announce that he has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum, writing in low-key fashion, “Hbd [Happy birthday] to my fiancé or whatever”. MJF then took...
