This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla Chiu
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla Chiu
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Yardbarker
Texas A&M keeps taking losses to Appalachian State after yell practice video emerges
Texas A&M was by far the biggest loser of this past Saturday's college football schedule, and it somehow manages to keep getting worse. First, the Aggies, who entered the weekend as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, took an embarrassing 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State after paying the Mountaineers more than $1.5 million to play them.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Pick, Odds: Can Justin Fields and Bears Win Again?
The Chicago Bears will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears are coming into the game with a 1-0 record after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10, at home, in brutal conditions. Meanwhile, the Packers are 0-1 after the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 beatdown.
Yardbarker
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Top Dawgs in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend. Georgia...
Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report
In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
NBA・
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
The Cleveland Cavaliers should call the Utah Jazz back
Bojan Bogdanovic would look very good in Cleveland Cavalier colors. The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the cusp of being genuine NBA Championship contenders, but it feels like they are just one move away. This team is built to win now and in the future but to win now, they may need to give up a piece or two of that future.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Yardbarker
Mike Martz rips into Bears QB Justin Fields again after Sunday's performance
Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have won over many following Chicago’s 19-10 upset Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Martz just isn’t one of them. In his latest video analysis piece for The 33rd Team,...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
Yardbarker
Alabama no longer favored to win national championship
If Nick Saban is looking for some fresh motivation at this point in the college football season, he has it. The new futures odds for the winner of this season’s college football national champion were released by SportsBetting.ag. They no longer have Alabama as the favorite to win the championship.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
Yardbarker
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills
The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
NFL・
No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
Yardbarker
Panthers robbed in loss to Browns over intentional grounding decision?
As Michael David Smith noted for Pro Football Talk, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters shortly after Sunday's 26-24 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns that he believed Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett should've been penalized for intentional grounding after he improperly spiked the ball to stop the clock with 13 seconds remaining in regulation:
Akron football player Jalen Knight wins vehicle through program aiding military members
Jalen Knight took a moment to wipe tears of joy from his mother's face before they posed for a photograph to mark the occasion. A University of Akron student and member of the Army National Guard, Knight had just learned he would receive a new vehicle through Progressive insurance company's Keys to Progress program.
