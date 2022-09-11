Read full article on original website
The Hampton Social has three floors of fun for guests to experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Hampton Social is a great hangout spot in Nashville. The best way to reserve your spot is by booking a reservation. Today in Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us menu items, specialty cocktails and she even gets a glimpse of what the nightlife is like on the rooftop!
‘She was a super woman’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
Family escapes overnight house fire in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire forced a family from their home in Donelson early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire began before 1 a.m. at the house on Modena Court and is believed to have started because of an electrical issue. The family of four, which has at least...
Student shares his story, from living in a shelter to HBCU athlete
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From homelessness to now being a college athlete, one Fisk University student is sharing his story of success. “I never really had a home home to go home to,” said Jeremiah Armstead. While some may take having a home for granted, Jeremiah understands it’s like...
Nashville Battle of the Badges collects 1,424 blood donations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The annual Ascension Saint Thomas Music City Battle of the Badges at Nissan Stadium last week collected 1,424 blood donations. The Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Nashville Fire Department. The blood drive, presented by the Tennessee Titans, ended on Sept. 7 at Nissan Stadium.
Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
Third Nashville student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville students have now been arrested this week after threatening to “shoot up” their schools on social media. Metro Police announced Thursday afternoon a 13-year-old girl had been arrested after investigators found the Thurgood Marshall Middle School student had threatened to shoot up the school in a conversation with peers in Instagram messages.
Stand Up Nashville advocates join national group in Washington to call for housing equality
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Members from Stand Up Nashville joined more than 100 tenant activists in disrupting the National Multifamily Housing Council’s annual fall conference Tuesday. This meeting was one of the nation’s largest annual gatherings of corporate landlords. When the group disrupted the meeting, Stand Up Nashville...
Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
Two Trevecca runners hospitalized after car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trevecca Nazarene University is praying for the recovery of two of its athletes on Tuesday. According the university, Samantha Rosencrants and Abigail Baggott were involved in car crash on Monday and both were seriously injured. Rosencrants and Baggott are members of Trevecca’s women’s cross country team.
Nashville-based tour manager recovers from Dallas drive-by shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville-based tour manager is recovering while still on the road after he said he was caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting in Dallas. Phil Jahnke is a tour manager for the artist Essenger. They had finished a show at the Trees venue in downtown Dallas the last Saturday of August and decided to get some food.
One dead in crash on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Metro Police said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. Police are still working to notify the next of kin. This is a developing story.
Nashville high school freshman charged with threatening to shoot up school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maplewood High School freshman has been arrested for creating a social media post threatening to shoot up the school. Police said the student made the threat on Instagram. The post was made Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation. The student was identified with the help of Instagram and arrested at his home.
Metro Public Health begins series of pop up COVID booster clinics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After waiting months of waiting, the Metro Public Health Department has started a series of pop-up COVID booster clinics. More than a dozen people got the new COVID-19 booster shot. Nurses said the booster specifically targeted the variant people that contract the virus the most. “So,...
Fort Campbell remembers soldier who drowned near Billy Dunlop Park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 101st Airborne Divison (Air Assault) mourned the loss of a Fort Campbell soldier found dead after falling into the Red River near Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville on Sunday. 20-year-old Specialist Jabori McGraw was a soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Divison Artillery, Air...
Items stolen from West Nashville business for the second time in a month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A long-time car service business in West Nashville is dealing with its second break-in in less than a month. The owners are hoping that sharing surveillance footage will help get the suspects off the street. “We just want this to stop because of the fact that...
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child. The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.
Crews respond to fire on Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out on a barge in the Cumberland River. NFD District of Special Operations told WSMV4 that there was a storage shed that was on the barge, owned by Holcim, that workers had been working in, and due to wielding that was happening, the wood shed caught on fire. The barge itself did not catch on fire.
