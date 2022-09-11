Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
Which QB will it Be? Coach Kiffin talks Ole Miss quarterbacks on SEC Coaches Teleconference
OXFORD, Miss. — On Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked, yet again, who would be the Rebels’ starter at quarterback this Saturday against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The short answer — as of today, he still hasn’t decided whether it will be Luke Altmyer or Jaxson Dart.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss transfers making their presence felt in a big way this season
OXFORD, Miss. – College football coaches have long been identified by their style of dress. Bear Bryant had a signature houndstooth hat. Jim Tressel wore a sweater vest at Ohio State. At Penn State, Joe Paterno was known for his horned-rimmed glasses and wearing cleats on the sideline. At...
therebelwalk.com
Georgia Tech looks to slow down Ole Miss’ tempo as it prepares to face speedy Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – At Tuesday’s Georgia Tech football press conference, it almost sounded as if Yellow Jackets’ coach Geoff Collins was preparing for a track meet this week. Ole Miss (2-0) heads to Atlanta to take on Tech (1-1) at Grant Field Saturday. After beating Western Carolina...
therebelwalk.com
Road Trip to Play Georgia Tech: What Rebel Fans can do while in Atlanta
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss makes its first road trip of the season this weekend when it heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Rebels expect to have many fans following the team to the Peach State for the game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. But until kickoff, what can Ole Miss fans do in Atlanta?
Comments / 0