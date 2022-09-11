ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss transfers making their presence felt in a big way this season

OXFORD, Miss. – College football coaches have long been identified by their style of dress. Bear Bryant had a signature houndstooth hat. Jim Tressel wore a sweater vest at Ohio State. At Penn State, Joe Paterno was known for his horned-rimmed glasses and wearing cleats on the sideline. At...
Road Trip to Play Georgia Tech: What Rebel Fans can do while in Atlanta

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss makes its first road trip of the season this weekend when it heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Rebels expect to have many fans following the team to the Peach State for the game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. But until kickoff, what can Ole Miss fans do in Atlanta?
