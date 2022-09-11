Read full article on original website
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
Rocket Man Elton John jets into JMA Wireless Dome to say farewell to Syracuse (review, photos)
Elton John could have shown up to the Dome with just a piano and sprinkle of sequins, and 38,000 people still would have bought tickets. But that’s not Elton John. The British pop giant brought a full band and a massive video production to the packed JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, complete with confetti canons, a floating piano and many, many sequins.
Syracuse screenwriter makes TV breakthrough with ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Kayla Skipper. Skipper, a 2011 graduate of Hannibal High School who lives in Syracuse, just made a breakthrough in television with her first scripted episode of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on PBS KIDS. Her episode, titled “Daniel Goes to Day Camp,” aired last week with her name appearing in the credits as a co-writer with Alexandra Cassel Schwartz, a co-head writer who’s worked on the TV show for more than four years.
Jason Aldean at St. Joe’s Amp: Cheapest tickets you can still get for Thursday’s concert
Country music mega star Jason Aldean is playing St. Joseph’s Amphitheater in Syracuse on Thursday, September 15 (9/15/2022) at 7:30 p.m., and if you’ve been sleeping on tickets to the show, there are plenty still available, and at a good price, if you know where to look. LiveNation...
15 movies filmed in Syracuse: Fun facts you didn’t know as American High turns 5
The Liverpool, N.Y.-based film production company quietly marked its fifth anniversary last month as it wrapped its 15th movie shot in the Syracuse area over the past five years. Plans for American High’s first-ever film festival in August and a public celebration for the milestone were postponed until next year, partly due to being so busy.
localsyr.com
Elton John gives fans the thrill of a lifetime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert. Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.
CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year
You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
CNY high school drops Indians as nickname
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
Francis Trichilo pursued many passions in life
Francis G. (Bear/Gerry) Trichilo, 67, originally of Syracuse, died in Montefiore Hospital – Wakefield, Bronx on Saturday following a short illness. He was born in Syracuse and was a 1973 graduate of West Genesee Central Schools in Camillus.
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
Musicologist discovers lost opera originally performed by Holocaust refugees at Oswego’s Fort Ontario
When WCNY viewers tune into “The U. S. and the Holocaust,” a PBS three-part series premiering Sunday, they will see the story of Central New York’s unique role in rescuing nearly 1,000 victims of the Holocaust. The Oswego story is one component of the documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein that is intended to dispel the myths surrounding America’s response to the persecution and murder of 6 million European Jews during Hitler’s regime.
State OKs $20M for Syracuse airport expansion; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 45. Sunny and cooler. See the 5-day forecast. NICE CATCH: A young fan is happy after catching one of the T-shirts thrown into the crowd at Wednesday night’s Syracuse Mets game. Once again, local fans got to see one of baseball’s biggest stars as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer made a rehab start for Syracuse. Game story, photos. (Scott Schild photo)
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Today’s obituaries: Richard Gerharz operated tavern, restaurant supply firm, Coke distributor
Richard “Dick” A. Gerharz, 87, of Liverpool, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from complications of Covid-19, according to his obituary. He was born and raised on the North Side of Syracuse, and graduated from North High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He got his first job...
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
Spicy dishes and cool harbor views at Oswego’s La Parrilla on the Water (Dining Out Review)
Oswego, N.Y. — We’re suckers for a well-prepared risotto, so the daily chef’s choice for the rice dish at La Parilla on the Water in Oswego was a no-brainer selection. Arborio rice was joined by sauteed peppers, onions, spinach and tomatoes, and then blended with cheddar cheese and spicy Italian sausage. Broth used in the risotto’s ($21) preparation extracted starch from the rice, thickening the dish and binding the ingredients and flavors. It would be easy for a dish like this with a dominant flavor like sausage to just taste like one thing, but the spinach, peppers, sausage and cheese each maintained their individual characters, imparting rich flavors to each forkful.
