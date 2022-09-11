ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse screenwriter makes TV breakthrough with ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Kayla Skipper. Skipper, a 2011 graduate of Hannibal High School who lives in Syracuse, just made a breakthrough in television with her first scripted episode of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on PBS KIDS. Her episode, titled “Daniel Goes to Day Camp,” aired last week with her name appearing in the credits as a co-writer with Alexandra Cassel Schwartz, a co-head writer who’s worked on the TV show for more than four years.
localsyr.com

Elton John gives fans the thrill of a lifetime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert. Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
Syracuse.com

Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year

You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
Syracuse.com

CNY high school drops Indians as nickname

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
Syracuse.com

Musicologist discovers lost opera originally performed by Holocaust refugees at Oswego’s Fort Ontario

When WCNY viewers tune into “The U. S. and the Holocaust,” a PBS three-part series premiering Sunday, they will see the story of Central New York’s unique role in rescuing nearly 1,000 victims of the Holocaust. The Oswego story is one component of the documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein that is intended to dispel the myths surrounding America’s response to the persecution and murder of 6 million European Jews during Hitler’s regime.
Syracuse.com

State OKs $20M for Syracuse airport expansion; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 45. Sunny and cooler. See the 5-day forecast. NICE CATCH: A young fan is happy after catching one of the T-shirts thrown into the crowd at Wednesday night’s Syracuse Mets game. Once again, local fans got to see one of baseball’s biggest stars as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer made a rehab start for Syracuse. Game story, photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
Syracuse.com

Spicy dishes and cool harbor views at Oswego’s La Parrilla on the Water (Dining Out Review)

Oswego, N.Y. — We’re suckers for a well-prepared risotto, so the daily chef’s choice for the rice dish at La Parilla on the Water in Oswego was a no-brainer selection. Arborio rice was joined by sauteed peppers, onions, spinach and tomatoes, and then blended with cheddar cheese and spicy Italian sausage. Broth used in the risotto’s ($21) preparation extracted starch from the rice, thickening the dish and binding the ingredients and flavors. It would be easy for a dish like this with a dominant flavor like sausage to just taste like one thing, but the spinach, peppers, sausage and cheese each maintained their individual characters, imparting rich flavors to each forkful.
