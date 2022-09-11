ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Crowds, fires, flipped car reported on State Street after UK football win over Florida

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7txK_0hqaAMna00

University of Kentucky fans flocked to State Street after the Wildcats beat Florida 26-16 Saturday night. It was the first time in 45 years UK had back-to-back wins over the Gators.

In typical fashion, large crowds gathered near campus and celebrated with flaming furniture.

Videos on social media showed young people gathered around a fire, many cheering with phones held aloft, while another showed a passenger car being flipped over.

According to Lexington Police Sergeant Nate Williams said there were no arrests and no injuries on State Street. He said with officers responding to several shooting incidents throughout the night, police were tied up in their response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbglJ_0hqaAMna00
A couch is thrown into a fire on State Street in Lexington, Kentucky after Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397zNG_0hqaAMna00
A vehicle was flipped on State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ football win over the Florida Gators. Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWXwy_0hqaAMna00
Fans crowded around a fire on State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ football win over the Florida Gators. Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmaqL_0hqaAMna00
Fans crowded around a fire on State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ football win over the Florida Gators. Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GchO_0hqaAMna00
Fans crowded around a fire on State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ football win over the Florida Gators. Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSTSp_0hqaAMna00
A member of the Lexington Fire Department puts out a couch fire started by University of Kentucky students and fans on State Street in Lexington, Kentucky after Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi4Mj_0hqaAMna00
University of Kentucky students and fans gather on State Street in Lexington, Kentucky to burn couches after Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Michael Clubb

Comments / 74

Defender
4d ago

Their actions deminish the victory. Shame on them. Many times this occurs fwhen non students come knowing it's an opportunity to create chaos....none the less it's a very ugly look for UK.

Reply(5)
33
Guest
4d ago

You idiots have just given the Lexington Police Department plenty of clear video evidence of you acting like total losers destroying another person’s property. I’m sure you will be identified soon, and charges pressed. Then I hope you are kicked out of school, jailed and have to pay every penny of the repairs on that person’s vehicle. How would you feel if it was your car? You are the jerks that give us a bad name. Celebrate yes, hoop and holler in the streets and drink your beer but know when to draw the line. And you’re the idiots you want us to forgive your student loans for?

Reply(1)
17
Hahs
4d ago

UK is altogether the biggest failure/joke I've ever known. I'd be ashamed to say I was associated with them. So this is the stupid people who will one day attempt to run our country?Grow up you are not in elementary school anymore

Reply(2)
27
