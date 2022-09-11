Crowds, fires, flipped car reported on State Street after UK football win over Florida

University of Kentucky fans flocked to State Street after the Wildcats beat Florida 26-16 Saturday night. It was the first time in 45 years UK had back-to-back wins over the Gators.

In typical fashion, large crowds gathered near campus and celebrated with flaming furniture.

Videos on social media showed young people gathered around a fire, many cheering with phones held aloft, while another showed a passenger car being flipped over.

According to Lexington Police Sergeant Nate Williams said there were no arrests and no injuries on State Street. He said with officers responding to several shooting incidents throughout the night, police were tied up in their response.

A couch is thrown into a fire on State Street in Lexington, Kentucky after Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Michael Clubb

A vehicle was flipped on State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ football win over the Florida Gators. Michael Clubb

A member of the Lexington Fire Department puts out a couch fire started by University of Kentucky students and fans on State Street in Lexington, Kentucky after Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Michael Clubb