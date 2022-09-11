Crowds, fires, flipped car reported on State Street after UK football win over Florida
By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
5 days ago
University of Kentucky fans flocked to State Street after the Wildcats beat Florida 26-16 Saturday night. It was the first time in 45 years UK had back-to-back wins over the Gators.
In typical fashion, large crowds gathered near campus and celebrated with flaming furniture.
Videos on social media showed young people gathered around a fire, many cheering with phones held aloft, while another showed a passenger car being flipped over.
According to Lexington Police Sergeant Nate Williams said there were no arrests and no injuries on State Street. He said with officers responding to several shooting incidents throughout the night, police were tied up in their response.
For just the fourth time in 25 years, the national cable network broadcast a regular season NCAA volleyball match on Wednesday night. The Wildcats and Cardinals didn’t disappoint, playing a five-set thriller.
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.
Comments / 74