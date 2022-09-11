Read full article on original website
WBOY
WVU men’s soccer opens Sun Belt action vs. Coastal Carolina
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday is Bark at the Park, as well as International Student Night. The first 100 fans will receive...
WBOY
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
WBOY
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Explaining Neal Brown's buyout and how and when numbers drop
The amount that West Virginia would have to pay Neal Brown if it chose to fire him today is less than it was yesterday. The same would be true tomorrow. And the day after. And the day after that. It is not true that the buyout drops from $20 million...
WBOY
2022 WVU draft picks progressing in first season of pro baseball
Three former West Virginia baseball players heard their names called during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July. While former Mountaineer draft picks, like Darius Hill and Michael Grove, have taken great strides in their baseball careers this season, this year’s crop of draft picks is just getting started.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
WBOY
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
WBOY
West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
WBOY
Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WBOY
WVU Sports Hall of Fame set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
If you plan on being out and about this weekend, consider checking out some of our suggestions. Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. The Mountaineers are hosting the Towson Tigers this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Coming off of last week’s gold rush, this Saturday is...
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below. Class AAA:. 3. Morgantown. 11. (tie) Bridgeport. 11. (tie) University. 15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur. Class AA:. 1. (tie) Fairmont...
WDTV
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state. WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC. The goal...
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Defense in Depth will not host Big Daddy Guns announcement; new site to be determined
MORGANTOWN — The Big Daddy Guns press event planned for Wednesday evening will not be hosted by Defense in Depth. A representative of Defense in Depth said Tuesday that "an employee, wi. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Daily Athenaeum
Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say
Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WDTV
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
Comments / 1