Morgantown, WV

WBOY

WVU men’s soccer opens Sun Belt action vs. Coastal Carolina

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday is Bark at the Park, as well as International Student Night. The first 100 fans will receive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational

The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
College Football News

West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

2022 WVU draft picks progressing in first season of pro baseball

Three former West Virginia baseball players heard their names called during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July. While former Mountaineer draft picks, like Darius Hill and Michael Grove, have taken great strides in their baseball careers this season, this year’s crop of draft picks is just getting started.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU Sports Hall of Fame set for Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

If you plan on being out and about this weekend, consider checking out some of our suggestions. Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. The Mountaineers are hosting the Towson Tigers this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Coming off of last week’s gold rush, this Saturday is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below. Class AAA:. 3. Morgantown. 11. (tie) Bridgeport. 11. (tie) University. 15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur. Class AA:. 1. (tie) Fairmont...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVU creating more opportunities for nurses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state. WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC. The goal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline

For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Daily Athenaeum

Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say

Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
ROANOKE, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]

