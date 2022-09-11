Read full article on original website
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
WGRZ TV
Demolition to begin this week on Great Northern Elevator
The City of Buffalo says the demolition is expected to take up to eight months. During the process, Ganson Street will remain open.
WGRZ TV
It's your move: Which games will chosen for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday, Sept. 14. They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.
WGRZ TV
First sign of fall colors appear across upstate New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming in a week earlier than last year, leaf peepers have spotted the first few pops of fall color across upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, the best chance to see patchy fall colors is across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, and portions of the Southern Tier stretching up through Buffalo and into Rochester.
Tribute concert in Lockport to honor woman who was killed in June bike crash
Sara Rogers was killed while riding her bike this June. On Saturday, her band held a tribute concert in her honor
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
Puppy left for dead in Niagara Falls rescued by police
An animal cruelty investigation has been opened after a puppy was found left for dead near the Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard, the Niagara Falls Police Department (NFPD) said.
Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think
The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
Queen City man recovering after Sunday morning shooting
He was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Grand Island Fire, Tonawanda Police respond to boat crash
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat crashed into rocks near Grass Island, near Buckhorn Island State Park, just after 12:30 a.m., according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department. The department reportedly received a call for assistance from Grand Island Fire regarding the incident. The COT police boat was deployed, but called off at […]
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
Rochester man dead after colliding with Saint Paul St. bridge post
Officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad.
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
Tim Hortons First Drive-Thru Only Location Coming to WNY
We're less than two weeks away from the official start of fall, which will be on September 22nd. If you ask most people, however, fall is already here and pumpkin spice everything is back in stores and restaurants. Tim Hortons is basically an institution in Western New York by now,...
Teen stabbed inside Buffalo school
Buffalo Police say a 16 year old girl is in custody after stabbing a 17 year old girl inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on West Huron Tuesday afternoon.
