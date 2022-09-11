ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

WGRZ TV

First sign of fall colors appear across upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming in a week earlier than last year, leaf peepers have spotted the first few pops of fall color across upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, the best chance to see patchy fall colors is across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, and portions of the Southern Tier stretching up through Buffalo and into Rochester.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think

The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
News 4 Buffalo

Grand Island Fire, Tonawanda Police respond to boat crash

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat crashed into rocks near Grass Island, near Buckhorn Island State Park, just after 12:30 a.m., according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department. The department reportedly received a call for assistance from Grand Island Fire regarding the incident. The COT police boat was deployed, but called off at […]
WBEN 930AM

Double Fatal Friday Night

Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
