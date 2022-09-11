Read full article on original website
Texas Tech and new coach McGuire among 7 Big 12 teams at 2-0
Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season:. Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008.
Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship's three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds. The Colts wound up settling for a 20-20 tie at Houston...
Jaylen Watson's improbable story: From working at Wendy's to NFL pick-six
Seventh-round rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick-six of Justin Herbert with 10:43 left in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game was improbable for several reasons. Watson was only on the field because first-round rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and Watson was his replacement.
Allen to Diggs: Chemistry builds between Bills' dynamic duo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs has become so intuitive, all it takes is a glance or a shimmy of the shoulder for the Buffalo Bills' dynamic duo to know where the ball is bound to be thrown — and, more often than not, caught.
