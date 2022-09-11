Read full article on original website
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
Missing endangered 81-year-old in Jacksonville's Sans Souci area found safe
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing 81-year-old Faye Wilsey and is asking for the community’s help Tuesday. She has now been found safe. On Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the area of 6800 Tamra Lane near Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road to a report of a missing person.
News4Jax.com
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police say missing 81-year-old woman has been found safe
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE, 12:12 p.m., 9/13/2022: Police say Faye Wilsey has been found safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who suffers from dementia. 81-year-old Faye Wilsey was last seen by family members at her residence near Beach Boulevard and Hogan...
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
JSO investigating reported homicide on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9300 103rd St. around 7:25 p.m. after a call came in about a person cut in the upper part of his body with an unknown object. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arriving the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
JFRD: No injuries after residential structure fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department say there were no injuries after a residential structure fire on the Northside. JFRD says the fire happened in the 11400 block of Dunn Creek Road. Red Cross was called for two adults and two children.
Man arrested following reported shooting, police search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a shooting and large search, spanning from Monday until Wednesday, according to an arrest report. Fredrick Eugene Pierallini III, 26, is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence. PREVIOUS: Police: Arrest has been...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park
The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
