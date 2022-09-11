Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Volleyball Surges Past Webster in Five Sets
For the first time since an opening night victory over Trigg County, the Hopkinsville volleyball team tasted victory with a 3-2 comeback over hosts Webster County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped the opener 16-25 and fell just short in the second 21-25. However, facing a decisive third set, they bounced back with a 25-19 victory to make it 2-1.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Ready to Roll in Richmond
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers will face teams from the 5th, 12th, and 7th Region when they begin pool play Friday at the All A Classic state volleyball tournament in Richmond. The Lady Blazers are back in the tournament for the first time since 2018. The Lady Blazers will...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Snap Skid With 3-1 Win at Crittenden
With an 8th-District meeting with UHA coming up on Thursday, the Christian County volleyball team built some momentum and ended a nine-game skid with a 3-1 win at Crittenden County on Tuesday. The Lady Colonels took the opening set 25-11, but things got more difficult from there. The teams needed...
yoursportsedge.com
Clay’s Two Goals Not Enough as Lady Cols Fall to Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs used a trio of breakaway goals to ignite their offense and pick up their fourth straight win Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs, who were ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in the latest RPI rankings, overcame a pair of goals from Christian County’s Cayleigh Clay to take the 4-2 victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Franklin-Simpson Hands Rebels 1st Loss in Overtime
Another big defensive effort from the Todd County Central Rebels Tuesday night, but this time it was not enough. The Rebel offense was not able to find the net as they lost for the first time this season, falling on the road to Franklin-Simpson 1-0 in overtime. Coach Mike Smith...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Lady Rebels Make It Four Straight Wins
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are starting to get on a roll. The Lady Rebels won their fourth straight match and sixth in the last eight as they picked up a 5-0 road win at Franklin-Simpson Tuesday night. Leading scorer Madison Henderson scored two more goals, giving her 19...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County 49 Fort Campbell 6
Trigg County won its fourth straight home game to start the 2022 football season with a 49-6 conquest of Fort Campbell. Ashlyn Brown has the pics in this YSE Gallery.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Shuts Out Hopkins Central in 7th District Tilt
Caldwell County’s guys have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Tigers were victorious on the road Tuesday night, shutting out 7th District foe Hopkins County Central 2-0 in Mortons Gap. Grayden Miller scored both goals for the Tigers. He put Caldwell up 1-0 midway through...
yoursportsedge.com
Landon Hunt Leads Pack With 35 at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
With the regular season for high school golf ending this week, Christian County, University Heights, and Muhlenberg County got together Tuesday afternoon at Western Hills for a three-way match. In the team competition, Muhlenberg County took 1st place for the afternoon with a team score of 174. UHA was second...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon Completes First Season Sweep of Trigg in 16 Years
For Lyon County and Trigg County, the past decade of boys’ soccer has meant playing in a two-team district. The regular season games don’t factor into district tournament bracket placement — there are just two teams. The district tournament location alternates every year so the games don’t affect that. And both schools are guaranteed a trip to the region tournament every year. At least until Crittenden County or Livingston Central decides to play boys’ soccer.
yoursportsedge.com
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Gets By Logan County 169-180 at Rolling Hills
Another day on the course and another head-to-head win for the Todd County Central Rebels. The Rebels made the trip to Rolling Hills for a match against the Logan County Cougars. Led by a round of 38 from Jase Paul Hampton, the Rebels defeated the Cougars by 11 strokes, 169-180.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Branch Tallies 4 Goals in 2 Days
Caldwell County senior Tallie Branch scored four goals in two days. Branch had Caldwell’s lone goal Monday in a 2-1 setback to Hopkins County Central, then had a hat trick Tuesday as the Lady Tigers shut out Union County 10-0. YSE caught three of those goals on video –...
yoursportsedge.com
Austin Crick’s 39 is Low Score at Caldwell Home Match
Austin Crick claimed medalist honors with a 39 as Caldwell County defeated McCracken County on Tuesday afternoon at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers shot 167 while the Mustangs had a team score of 176. Camden McGregor had a 41 on Senior Day at the Princeton golf course. Collin Whittington and...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Tops Trigg on New Court
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team played its first match on the new floor at the CAB gym and swept three sets from Trigg County on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls won by scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-18 to beat the Lady Wildcats for the 22nd straight time. The Lady Tigers lead the all-time series 33-6.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Warriors Blank Webster For Fourth Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
Heritage Christian Academy breezed to a 3-0 win over Webster County on Monday night, holding the visiting Lady Trojans to less than 25 total points over the three sets. Mya Goodwin served the Lady Warriors to a 14-1 lead in the opening set, including six aces. Elle Heltsley had four kills, and Goodwin closed out the set with a pair of kills in a 25-5 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Parker Hits 100 Win Milestone With Lady Blazers
With a win over Fort Campbell on September 6, University Heights Academy girls soccer coach Michael Parker hit a milestone in his tenure with the Lady Blazers. The 2-1 win over the Lady Falcons was Parker’s 100 victory as the UHA girls head coach. His career mark with the...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Knoth Hits the Course, Court on Same Day
Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth had a busy Tuesday. She was recognized on Senior Day at Princeton Golf Club as the Caldwell County golf team hosted McCracken County. Knoth then headed to the CAB gym, where the Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Trigg County 3-0. Afterward, Knoth discussed her busy...
yoursportsedge.com
Hampton Leads Rebel Golfers at BGIT
Jase Hampton’s 60th place finish paced the Todd County Central golfers at Saturday’s Danny Spillman Bowling Green Invitational. The tournament was held at the Bowling Green Country Club. Hampton shot a 15-over par 87 with a round that included six pars and one birdie. Todd’s next four golfers...
yoursportsedge.com
Blane Ties for 11th Place at BGIT
Cate Blane had a strong showing on the back nine which helped her finish tied for 11th place Saturday at the Bowling Green Invitational. Blane made the turn at the Bowling Green Country Club with a score of 43. On the back, she had a birdie and three bogeys to come in with a 38. She finished with a round of 81.
