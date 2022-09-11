ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
FRESNO, CA
2nd person arrested in connection to Turlock murder, 3rd suspect on the run

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — The Turlock Police Department announced a second person has been arrested in connection to a Sept. 9th homicide. Investigators with the Turlock Police Department Special Investigation Unit spotted 30-year-old David Rivera Cruz in the 200 block of East Tuolumne Rd. on Monday. Cruz was taken...
TURLOCK, CA
Several hurt following pursuit and crash with a big rig

Several people involved in a pursuit were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a big rig that started in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was investigating a report of a shooting near Myers and Channing Avenues around 6 p.m. As officers remained on location, no victims or...
FRESNO, CA
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kong Meng Vang

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kong Meng Vang. Kong Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 36-year-old Vang is 5' 7" tall, 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
Video: Driver caught swerving all over road in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after they were caught swerving all over the road late night Tuesday in Madera. A Sergeant with the Madera Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a driver who could not properly stay in his lane. In the video, you...
MADERA, CA
Officers rescue autistic child from running canal in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. — An autistic child was rescued from a running canal in West Atwater. The Atwater Police Department received the call of the missing child and while they were at the home obtaining his physical description, they received another call of a boy matching that description seen entering the Livingston Canal.
ATWATER, CA
Driver injured when cement truck overturns in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a cement truck was injured when his truck overturned Tuesday morning in Madera County. The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Road 16 and Avenue 14 west of Madera. It's unclear what caused the driver to lose...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Fresno Firefighter helps deliver his own baby along Hwy 41

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno firefighter used his EMT training to help deliver his own baby along Highway 41. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty Thursday, Sept. 8, when his wife called about going into early labor. As Firefighter Cruz was headed home, this baby put a new...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno scavenger group is close to hiding silver somewhere in town

Do you like to spend your spare time looking for buried treasures?. Fox 26 News hooked up with a Fresno scavenger group that's ready to hide a ten-ounce bar of silver. Fresno Scavenger Hunts is a group that likes to hide gold and silver around town. If you're willing to...
FRESNO, CA
Hector Cabrera honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Hector Cabrera is one of five unsung heroes being honored at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's awards gala. The event takes place Friday, Sept. 23rd at the Expo Event Center in Fresno. The event will feature Poet Laureate of the United States Juan...
FRESNO, CA
Amtrak San Joaquin impacted by freight carrier dispute, possible cancelations

An ongoing negotiation with the nation’s Class I freight carriers may have an impact on several Amtrak trains that make a few stops in the area. The railroad carriers are discussing salary, benefits, time off, and work practices. While this negotiation does not involve Amtrak directly if a stoppage were to occur this would impact the flow of the San Joaquin railways.
FRESNO, CA
Crisis in the Classroom: Should students be held back due to learning loss

We keep hearing concerns about learning loss from the pandemic. Many educators, including our area superintendents, say students are gaining ground. Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says students in the district are gaining ground faster than the state average. But still, if a student is not caught up to the proper...
FRESNO, CA
Animal shelter in desperate need of donations to keep running

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center is finding it difficult to make it to the end of the year and is in desperate need of donations. The no-kill shelter needs to raise more than $250,000 for food and medical needs to keep operating. According to the nonprofit,...
FRESNO, CA

Community Policy