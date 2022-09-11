CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Paxton DeLaurent and Ryan Flournoy connected from the moment they stepped foot on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. “As soon as me and Ryan got here, there’s been a great connection,” DeLaurent said. “The second Saturday I was here… we’re on the field on a cold winter day, working those moves we worked in the red zone, those routes. We hadn’t even installed them yet. Older guys were showing us those routes. I know one-on-one, I feel good with him against anyone.”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO