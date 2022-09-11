Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Capaha Park and Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau getting upgrades
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – New developments are underway for the city of Cape Girardeau. The Penny Drainage Project includes adding to new infrastructure for storm water management. The project will replace the existing storm water pipe with a box culvert. Doing this means having to shut down Broadway...
kbsi23.com
Family traditions continue at SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The SEMO District Fair has been around for 167 years. That’s a whole lot of tradition and memories for families as well as vendors. Todd Koch with the Trinity Lutheran Men’s Club says he worked the fair as a kid and now his kids are as well.
kbsi23.com
Several southern Illinois towns featured in 2022 Illinois Solar Tour
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Several southern Illinois towns are participating in the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour. The city of Carbondale partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA) to arrange host sites in Carbondale for the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Hwy. 51 shut down in Perry County, MO after crash
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Highway 51 is shut down after a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Perry County. It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 just south of County Road 206, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A detour is available via County Road...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police looking for suspect after 1 injured after shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a man after a shooting left one injured on Saturday, September 10. Rodney D. Brooks, 35, of Marion faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge. Carbondale police responded to the 1100 block of East Main Street at 10:11 p.m....
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
kbsi23.com
Amtrak suspends routes through Carbondale amid labor contract negotiations
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Amtrak announced Tuesday they are suspending a few of the long-distance routes starting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officials say a possible railroad strike is what interrupted the long-distance route. Amtrak canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week as a potential strike loomed amid ongoing...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns for 5 weeks of classes. Carbondale Police Department Community Resource Officer Randy Mathis says the academy is a way for citizens to see the way behind everything an officer does. “So, this one can talk...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
kbsi23.com
New terminal project for Cape Regional Airport brings in positive bids
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI)- In 2019 the decision to develop a master plan for a new terminal at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was made. Then, a study was conducted. This consisted of a list of needs for facilities. Then, it was decided a new terminal was needed in order to meet the current needs of passengers within today’s use of airport transportation.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
kbsi23.com
Cape Central High School student named National Merit semifinalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Central High School student has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Ahmad is among the most academically talented high school seniors in the nation and will have the opportunity to continue in the competition to earn scholarship money.
kbsi23.com
Jackson Board of Education members discuss lowered homelessness in schools
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Members of the Jackson Board of Education discussed several topics in their monthly meeting on Tuesday, but one statistic about homelessness was surprising. Tuesday night’s meeting was filled with citizens and school board officials as they discussed several topics. The board met for a number...
kbsi23.com
SEMO football gears up for home opener, quarterback-wide receiver duo share special connection
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Paxton DeLaurent and Ryan Flournoy connected from the moment they stepped foot on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. “As soon as me and Ryan got here, there’s been a great connection,” DeLaurent said. “The second Saturday I was here… we’re on the field on a cold winter day, working those moves we worked in the red zone, those routes. We hadn’t even installed them yet. Older guys were showing us those routes. I know one-on-one, I feel good with him against anyone.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft
Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
kbsi23.com
Amtrak suspends services in Carbondale, other cities due to labor contract negotiations
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Amtrak began phased adjustment to its service in Carbondale in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week. The city of Carbondale received a message from Amtrak on Sept. 13 stating the company began phased adjustment to it service due to ongoing freight rail – rail labor contract negotiations.
