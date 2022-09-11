ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

kbsi23.com

Capaha Park and Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau getting upgrades

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – New developments are underway for the city of Cape Girardeau. The Penny Drainage Project includes adding to new infrastructure for storm water management. The project will replace the existing storm water pipe with a box culvert. Doing this means having to shut down Broadway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Family traditions continue at SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The SEMO District Fair has been around for 167 years. That’s a whole lot of tradition and memories for families as well as vendors. Todd Koch with the Trinity Lutheran Men’s Club says he worked the fair as a kid and now his kids are as well.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Several southern Illinois towns featured in 2022 Illinois Solar Tour

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Several southern Illinois towns are participating in the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour. The city of Carbondale partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA) to arrange host sites in Carbondale for the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Hwy. 51 shut down in Perry County, MO after crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Highway 51 is shut down after a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Perry County. It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 just south of County Road 206, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A detour is available via County Road...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia

A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

Amtrak suspends routes through Carbondale amid labor contract negotiations

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Amtrak announced Tuesday they are suspending a few of the long-distance routes starting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officials say a possible railroad strike is what interrupted the long-distance route. Amtrak canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week as a potential strike loomed amid ongoing...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns for 5 weeks of classes. Carbondale Police Department Community Resource Officer Randy Mathis says the academy is a way for citizens to see the way behind everything an officer does. “So, this one can talk...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash

A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

New terminal project for Cape Regional Airport brings in positive bids

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI)- In 2019 the decision to develop a master plan for a new terminal at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was made. Then, a study was conducted. This consisted of a list of needs for facilities. Then, it was decided a new terminal was needed in order to meet the current needs of passengers within today’s use of airport transportation.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
Lifestyle
kbsi23.com

Cape Central High School student named National Merit semifinalist

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Central High School student has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Ahmad is among the most academically talented high school seniors in the nation and will have the opportunity to continue in the competition to earn scholarship money.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Board of Education members discuss lowered homelessness in schools

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Members of the Jackson Board of Education discussed several topics in their monthly meeting on Tuesday, but one statistic about homelessness was surprising. Tuesday night’s meeting was filled with citizens and school board officials as they discussed several topics. The board met for a number...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

SEMO football gears up for home opener, quarterback-wide receiver duo share special connection

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Paxton DeLaurent and Ryan Flournoy connected from the moment they stepped foot on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. “As soon as me and Ryan got here, there’s been a great connection,” DeLaurent said. “The second Saturday I was here… we’re on the field on a cold winter day, working those moves we worked in the red zone, those routes. We hadn’t even installed them yet. Older guys were showing us those routes. I know one-on-one, I feel good with him against anyone.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft

Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.

