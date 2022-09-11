Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
cilfm.com
New community college construction program will build grocery store in Cairo
CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – Students in a new construction program at Shawnee Community College will build a grocery store in Cairo. The new course is part of the Federal Highway Administration and I-DOT’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program. John A Logan College is also involved; their staff will train the instructors at Shawnee Community College. JALC has been offering the same course for about 8 years.
kbsi23.com
Several southern Illinois towns featured in 2022 Illinois Solar Tour
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Several southern Illinois towns are participating in the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour. The city of Carbondale partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA) to arrange host sites in Carbondale for the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022
Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
KFVS12
New grocery store coming to Cairo, Ill.
Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
westkentuckystar.com
Several Paducah basketball courts to close for resurfacing
Several basketball courts in Paducah will temporarily close for a resurfacing project. Paducah Parks & Recreation has launched a project to resurface basketball courts at Robert Coleman Park, Voor Park, and Bob Noble Park. Each court will be closed for between three to four days while crews remove the existing...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
kbsi23.com
Vienna school bus involved in ‘incident’ with pedestrian
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Vienna school bus was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian Wednesday while on the way to Carbondale for Southern Illinois University’s Saluki Day. The school shared a post from Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford saying a pedestrian walked in front of a...
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair underway in Cape Girardeau
Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down...
dailyegyptian.com
Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike
Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
wpsdlocal6.com
Heath High School shooter faces parole board next week, public viewing space for community
An unprecedented event: That's how the Kentucky Parole Board is describing the parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal. On Dec. 1, 1997, Carneal entered Heath High School and fired 10 rounds at a group of students. Carneal killed three girls — Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce...
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
guttenbergpress.com
Life on the river: Brothers find rewarding careers aboard towboats
Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
wsiu.org
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
kbsi23.com
State representative and state senator visit Vienna High School
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Special visitors came to Vienna High School Monday. State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R) and State Senator Dale Fowler (R) got to experience being principal for a day as well as travel on the school bus and listen to the students and staff on their educational process.
illinois.edu
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
westkentuckystar.com
Former city, county commissioner Zana Renfro dead at 61
Former Paducah city commissioner and McCracken County commissioner Zana Renfro passed away over the weekend. Sixty-one-year-old Renfro was well-known for her 21 years in local government, working in both city and county leadership. She served as a city commissioner from 1993 until 1998, and as a county commissioner from 1999 until 2014.
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
