KFVS12

Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

New community college construction program will build grocery store in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – Students in a new construction program at Shawnee Community College will build a grocery store in Cairo. The new course is part of the Federal Highway Administration and I-DOT’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program. John A Logan College is also involved; their staff will train the instructors at Shawnee Community College. JALC has been offering the same course for about 8 years.
CAIRO, IL
kbsi23.com

Several southern Illinois towns featured in 2022 Illinois Solar Tour

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Several southern Illinois towns are participating in the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour. The city of Carbondale partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA) to arrange host sites in Carbondale for the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CARBONDALE, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022

Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

New grocery store coming to Cairo, Ill.

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
CAIRO, IL
wsiu.org

School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road

A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Several Paducah basketball courts to close for resurfacing

Several basketball courts in Paducah will temporarily close for a resurfacing project. Paducah Parks & Recreation has launched a project to resurface basketball courts at Robert Coleman Park, Voor Park, and Bob Noble Park. Each court will be closed for between three to four days while crews remove the existing...
PADUCAH, KY
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
kbsi23.com

Vienna school bus involved in ‘incident’ with pedestrian

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Vienna school bus was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian Wednesday while on the way to Carbondale for Southern Illinois University’s Saluki Day. The school shared a post from Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford saying a pedestrian walked in front of a...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

SEMO District Fair underway in Cape Girardeau

Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
dailyegyptian.com

Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike

Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
guttenbergpress.com

Life on the river: Brothers find rewarding careers aboard towboats

Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront

Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

State representative and state senator visit Vienna High School

VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Special visitors came to Vienna High School Monday. State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R) and State Senator Dale Fowler (R) got to experience being principal for a day as well as travel on the school bus and listen to the students and staff on their educational process.
VIENNA, IL
illinois.edu

Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center

The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
ANNA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Former city, county commissioner Zana Renfro dead at 61

Former Paducah city commissioner and McCracken County commissioner Zana Renfro passed away over the weekend. Sixty-one-year-old Renfro was well-known for her 21 years in local government, working in both city and county leadership. She served as a city commissioner from 1993 until 1998, and as a county commissioner from 1999 until 2014.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

