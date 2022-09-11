Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing
If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Urban Meyer: The checkmate moment in Alabama vs. Texas
A ton of eyes were locked in on the Alabama–Texas in Austin as the game with a double-digit spread wound up in a last-minute game-winning drive. Former DI and NFL head coach Urban Meyer was among the throng taking in the spectacle. On Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer...
Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are anxious to take the field back at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The post Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
NFL・
Comments / 0