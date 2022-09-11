Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls drops zeroes on Kirtland
Chagrin Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Kirtland on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Chagrin Falls and Kirtland squared off with September 15, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North darts by Madison in easy victory
Eastlake North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 3-1 Thursday in Ohio girls volleyball on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Eastlake North faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on September 10 at Madison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Chesterland West Geauga pushes past Pepper Pike Orange
Chesterland West Geauga's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Pepper Pike Orange 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 15. Recently on September 8 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Chagrin Falls in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire blanks Garfield Heights Trinity
An electrician would've been needed to get Garfield Heights Trinity on the scoreboard because Burton Berkshire wouldn't allow it in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire took on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Eastlake North strains past Willoughby Andrews Osborne
Eastlake North poked just enough holes in Willoughby Andrews Osborne's defense to garner a taut, 3-2 victory for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 15. Recently on September 10 , Eastlake North squared off with Geneva in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Kirtland's win over Independence
A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Independence 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Independence and Kirtland faced off on August 24, 2021 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Close Encounter: Gates Mills Hawken nips Chesterland West Geauga
Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Gates Mills Hawken passed in a 2-1 victory at Chesterland West Geauga's expense at Chesterland West Geauga High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on August 30, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Perry and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Lakeside deals goose eggs to Chagrin Falls in fine defensive showing
Ashtabula Lakeside's defense kept Chagrin Falls under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in Ohio girls volleyball on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston can't hang with Eastlake North
Eastlake North collected a solid win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in a 3-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer action on September 13. Last season, Eastlake North and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with September 14, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire blanks Middlefield Cardinal in shutout performance
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Burton Berkshire shutout Middlefield Cardinal 12-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Conneaut and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Geneva pushes past Beachwood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Geneva bottled Beachwood 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 8, Geneva faced off against Perry and Beachwood took on Chesterland West Geauga on August 30 at Beachwood High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Gates Mills Hawken drums Mantua Crestwood with resounding beat
Gates Mills Hawken didn't tinker with Mantua Crestwood, scoring an 8-1 result in the win column in Ohio girls soccer on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire soars over Mantua Crestwood
The force was strong for Burton Berkshire as it pierced Mantua Crestwood during Tuesday's 3-1 thumping at Burton Berkshire High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 3-2 game on October 7, 2021. For a full...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50
Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons, Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
How to spot monarch butterflies this month in Ohio
The eastern monarch butterfly migration has begun, and they're flapping through Ohio as we speak.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale
Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
Video: Waterspout spotted near Avon
Video sent in by a FOX 8 viewer appears to show a waterspout in the skies above Avon on Tuesday afternoon. The phenomenon was reported by the public just before 2 p.m., and the National Weather Service soon after confirmed a shower producing waterspouts.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
Comments / 0