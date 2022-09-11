LONDON (AP) — Britain’s central bank has raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point, avoiding more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other banks have taken. The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 2.25% on Thursday, matching its half-point increase last month — the biggest hike in 27 years. The decision was delayed a week as the United Kingdom mourned Queen Elizabeth II. It is the bank’s seventh straight move to increase borrowing costs as rising food and energy prices fuel a cost-of-living crisis that is considered the worst in a generation. Despite facing a slumping currency, tight labor market and inflation near its highest in four decades, officials decided against acting more boldly as large hikes threaten to tip the economy into recession.

