Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Flowers at Windsor to be removed
Floral tributes left as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle will be gathered for composting from Wednesday evening. The flowers left by mourners were laid on the lawns of the castle by Royal Parks staff for Her Majesty's State Funeral on Monday. The Crown Estate...
BBC
Emma the pony and other personal moments at funeral
With the military parade and venerable hymns, the Queen's state funeral service was steeped in tradition. But amongst the pageantry and ceremony were some deeply personal touches too. They were reminders that this was not only a nation's farewell to a monarch, but a heartfelt tribute to a mother, grandmother,...
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of England hikes rates but avoids more aggressive step
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s central bank has raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point, avoiding more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other banks have taken. The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 2.25% on Thursday, matching its half-point increase last month — the biggest hike in 27 years. The decision was delayed a week as the United Kingdom mourned Queen Elizabeth II. It is the bank’s seventh straight move to increase borrowing costs as rising food and energy prices fuel a cost-of-living crisis that is considered the worst in a generation. Despite facing a slumping currency, tight labor market and inflation near its highest in four decades, officials decided against acting more boldly as large hikes threaten to tip the economy into recession.
BBC
James Bond actor Daniel Craig sends message to 3 Dads Walking
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has sent a good luck message to three UK bereaved fathers as they embarked on their latest challenge. Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as 3 Dads Walking, caught the attention of the Hollywood star with a 300-mile walk last year which raised almost £1m for a suicide charity.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Bell mufflers worked for six solid days
The UK's largest supplier of church bell muffles worked for six days in a row fulfilling orders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the protocols that follow the death of a monarch, all church bells are rung half or fully muffled. Four staff at Avon Ropes...
BBC
France's left in turmoil over abuse of women
France's left-green alliance parties are facing crises after two senior MPs were accused of violence against women. On Sunday, Adrien Quatennens of France Unbowed (LFI) stepped down from his role as party co-ordinator after he admitted slapping his wife. Days later, Green MP Julien Bayou was suspended as co-leader of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Leicester disorder: Fear lingers among city's Muslims and Hindus
"People are not coming out. They're scared." Jay Patel was running a busy dinner service at his vegetarian restaurant, Shiv Sagar, on Leicester's famous Golden Mile, on Saturday night. The dining room was packed with about 80 customers - couples, families, even a local councillor - when suddenly, huge crowds of young men marched past.
Comments / 0