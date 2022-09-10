Aztecs dominate Idaho State after getting stunned at the start

San Diego State's Jordan Byrd returns a punt 66 yards for a touchdown Saturday against Idaho State. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Apparently, locusts aren’t waiting in the wings at Snapdragon Stadium.

The forecast for San Diego State’s game Saturday night against Idaho State called for rain, wind, perhaps even lightning, in the 24 hours leading up to the contest.

This, after record-breaking 100-degree temperatures last week in the stadium’s debut.

But weird weather never presented. It was 83 at kickoff with clear skies. There was even a pleasant breeze much of the evening.

It appeared this was going to be anything but a breeze, the way things began for the Aztecs, a five-touchdown favorite according to one Nevada sports book.

Idaho State stunned them with a 75-yard touchdown pass 14 seconds into the game.

SDSU head coach Brady Hoke called the moment “frustrating."

"Very frustrating," Hoke said. "Very shocked."

SDSU righted things before the first half concluded — sparked by 66- and 53-yard touchdowns by super senior Jordan Byrd — on the way to a 38-7 win over Idaho State before an announced crowd of 27,865 at Snapdragon.

“Jordan had a pretty good night in a lot of ways,” Hoke said. “Just not running the football or returning the football but what he did when you look at possession, where a couple of those punts he got his hands on. ...

"It was a good win, compared to last week (when they didn't win)."

Idaho State (0-2) started with the ball, quarterback Tyler Vander Waal looked over the SDSU defense before the first snap ... and called timeout?

Fans had barely stopped shaking their heads at that when, after an incompletion, Vander Waal found Xavier Guillory on a short inside slant that the wide receiver turned up the middle of the field for a 75-yard TD and a 7-0 Bengals lead.

“I was confused,” said Byrd, busy with special teams and offensive preparations. “I wasn’t paying attention."

The Aztecs regrouped quickly.

“We knew what we had to do," Byrd said. "Things happen. We came out. We knew we had to push the ball (downfield). We knew we had to score."

Though SDSU (1-1) went three-and-out the first time its offense had the ball, the Aztecs defense stopped Idaho State on its next possession.

That’s when SDSU’s speed advantage peaked out.

Byrd, a New Mexico state champion high school sprinter, received Ian Hershey’s punt at the Aztecs’ 34-yard line, made a couple of moves and was on his way to the end zone for a 66-yard score that made it 7-7.

SDSU defensive lineman Daniel Okpoko sacked Vander Waal forcefully on the Bengals’ next series, knocking the quarterback out of the game.

Vander Waal was examined on the field by trainers, then grimaced in pain while holding his left shoulder as he was carted from the field.

Vander Waal was on the sideline in the second quarter with his jersey off and a sling around his left arm, reportedly suffering from a collarbone injury.

It was more bad luck for Vander Waal, who suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury in Week 3 a year ago.

Backup quarterback Hunter Hays replaced Vander Waal. Hays is more fleet of foot than the starter, but the Aztecs seemed mindful of his moves.

On the other hand, SDSU quarterback Braxton Burmeister (15-for-26, 108 yards, TD) caught the Bengals flat-footed moments later, racing up the middle for a 47-yard touchdown run that made it 14-7 with five minutes remaining in the opening period.

On the run, Burmeister burst through the line almost untouched and rubbed elbows with several players at about the 20-yard line before carrying a defender the last couple yards into the end zone.

Not to be outdone, Byrd scored on a 53-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. He scooted around the right corner and raced downfield before making a move to elude one defender at the 10-yard line to get to the end zone.

That gave SDSU a 21-7 lead they took into halftime.

Both teams had third-quarter touchdowns removed by replay in the third quarter.

Idaho State apparently scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass, but the receiver’s foot was on the back line as he landed.

The Bengals were lined up for the extra point when SDSU called timeout.

A couple minutes later, a voice over the PA said: “Upon further review, the receiver was out of bounds.”

Two plays later, SDSU safety CJ Baskerville stopped the Bengals a yard short on a fourth-and-goal from the 2.

SDSU moved the ball the other way and appeared to score on a 2-yard pass from Burmeister to running back Cam Davis.

This time it was the Aztecs’ turn to hear “upon further review ...”

Davis’ right foot was on the line when he received the ball.

SDSU settled for a 20-yard field goal by Jack Browning.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Burmeister found wide receiver Tyrell Shavers in the middle of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown that made it 31-7. Davis got in the end zone later on a 3-yard run with 5:22 remaining.

“There’s a lot of work for us to do offensively,” Hoke said. “We got some good rushing. We have a lot of guys back there who got their hands on the ball. I’d like to see those backs, us doing a good job with them and feeding them the ball.

“And I’d like to keep our quarterback healthy. He’s healthy, but you’ve got to make sure, we have to make sure that we keep him healthy."

Notable

• Browning had himself quite a first half, dropping four punts inside the 10-yard line (at the 7, 4, 3 and 1). His fifth punt was downed at the 13.

Browning also ran 26 yards for a first down on a fake punt at the end of the first quarter. That gave him two career rushes for 39 yards. Browning was the holder on a fake field goal at Hawaii last season that he turned into a 13-yard TD.

Browning had another punt downed at the 1-yard line late in the third quarter.

• SDSU starting running back Chance Bell left the field after a second-quarter carry holding his left wrist with an apparent arm injury. Trainers accompanied Bell into the popup treatment tent immediately as he came off the field.

Bell, who rushed four times for 17 yards, did not return to the game. Hoke did not have an update after the game.

"I think he will be OK," Hoke said. "That's all I know."

• SDSU junior walk-on Davaughn Celestine started at safety in place of senior Cedarius Barfield, who was in uniform but remained on the sidelines. Celestine led the Aztecs with nine tackles.

• SDSU outrushed Idaho State 380-80, with Burmeister leading the way with eight carries for 80 yards before Jaylen Armstead's 61-yard run with 6:45 remaining. Armstead finished with five carries for 96 yards.

It was the Aztecs' highest rushing total since totaling 407 yards at Utah State in 2020.

• Next week’s opponent: No. 13 Utah (1-1) prepped for its Week 3 home matchup vs. SDSU with a 73-7 win over Southern Utah.

Utah QB Cameron Rising was 17-for-23 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. All three TD passes came during a 38-point second quarter.

The Utes defense limited SUU to 85 total yards (42 passing, 43 rushing).

