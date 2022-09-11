Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
No. 7 Trojans host dangerous Fresno State
Seventh-ranked USC returns home to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a nonconference game against Mountain West Conference favorite Fresno State. The Trojans (2-0) continued to dazzle offensively early into first-year head coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure last week at Stanford — at least, in the first half.
mypanhandle.com
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday at a...
mypanhandle.com
Man pleads guilty to threatening Merriam-Webster over definition of ‘female’
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who threatened to commit anti-LGBTQ violence against Merriam-Webster, causing their offices to close, has pleaded guilty in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 34-year-old Jeremy David Hanson of Rossmoor, California pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court to one count of interstate communication of threatening communications to commit violence against the employees of Merriam-Webster, and another count charging the same offense, filed in the Eastern District of Texas, targeting the President of the University of North Texas.
Comments / 0