SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who threatened to commit anti-LGBTQ violence against Merriam-Webster, causing their offices to close, has pleaded guilty in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 34-year-old Jeremy David Hanson of Rossmoor, California pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court to one count of interstate communication of threatening communications to commit violence against the employees of Merriam-Webster, and another count charging the same offense, filed in the Eastern District of Texas, targeting the President of the University of North Texas.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO