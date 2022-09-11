ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ND goal celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

1st half goals stand up, Notre Dame nips South Harrison, 2-1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off a second-half surge from the South Harrison Hawks for a 2-1 win in co-ed soccer action at Hite Field on Thursday evening. “Hard-fought effort by our boys...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Nathan Chambers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern We…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sharps named to list of 'Most Influential Marylanders'

OAKLAND — Garrett County native Robert W. Sharps has been named by the Daily Record as one of the Most Influential Marylanders. The list was created in 2006 to honor people who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

As a continuing effort to raise money for a new church roof, the Aurora United Methodist Church is holding a pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out on Sept. 17 in the Memorial Building. The meal consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookies and bottled water for a donation of $10 per plate. Dine in or carryout available.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

"Remarkable Women of Garrett County" to be released Sept. 17

OAKLAND — “Remarkable Women of Garrett County, MD and Their Lasting Legacy” will be released on Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration. It is the launch of a year-long effort to complete the collection of information about women who have made and preserved...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Friend Family Association of America to participate in Sesquicentennial

McHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America (FFAA) is preparing for the celebration of the Garrett County Sesquicentennial. The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. The organization plans to have an exhibit at the 150th event on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with other organizations and vendors.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

NSDAR bell ringing planned at Sesquicentennial Celebration

McHENRY — The Youghiogheny Glades Chapter/NSDAR will combine its annual bell ringing event with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration in McHenry on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Join us during the opening ceremonies for more information on Bells Across America and then again at 4 p.m. to pause to ring a...
MCHENRY, MD

