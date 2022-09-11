Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
WVNews
Nick Kellarlooks down field for a receiver.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in …
WVNews
ND goal celebration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
WVNews
1st half goals stand up, Notre Dame nips South Harrison, 2-1
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off a second-half surge from the South Harrison Hawks for a 2-1 win in co-ed soccer action at Hite Field on Thursday evening. “Hard-fought effort by our boys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
BHS #1 corner kick.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer…
WVNews
Fredrick Thomas McIntire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fredrick Thomas McIntire passed away on September 12, 2022, at …
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd defeats Notre Dame in straight sets; Liberty, South Harrison split tri-matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 at the Byrd Cage on Thursday evening. Zyla Lanham had nine kills, 13 assists and four digs for ND, while Emily Besten tallied eight kills and 10 digs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Nathan Chambers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern We…
WVNews
Like a puppy, Sean Martin is inquisitive and filled with potential
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There is nothing really like getting a puppy or a kitten. Doesn’t matter if it comes on Christmas morning from Santa Claus or on a normal Tuesday afternoon from a shelter.
WVNews
2 defendants in Whitey Bulger murder case appointed lawyers from Morgantown, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern West Virginia have been appointed as local counsel in the case in which three have been accused in the prison beating death of mob hitman/informant James “Whitey” Bulger. Morgantown’s Belinda Haynie will...
WVNews
Grizzlies use late fourth quarter rally for win over Lincoln, 24-21
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in the fourth quarter by No. 6 Lincoln, rallying to take a 24-21 victory in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Thursday night at Stydahar Field. The Cougars (2-1) led 14-9 at halftime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Sharps named to list of 'Most Influential Marylanders'
OAKLAND — Garrett County native Robert W. Sharps has been named by the Daily Record as one of the Most Influential Marylanders. The list was created in 2006 to honor people who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in Maryland.
WVNews
West Virginia officials expected to announce new natural gas power plant for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A multibillion-dollar economic development project will be announced Friday in Charleston, and sources have indicated it will be a natural-gas-fired power plant in Doddridge County. A press advisory sent Thursday afternoon fueled speculation, especially when sources indicated to WV News that the project was...
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
As a continuing effort to raise money for a new church roof, the Aurora United Methodist Church is holding a pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out on Sept. 17 in the Memorial Building. The meal consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookies and bottled water for a donation of $10 per plate. Dine in or carryout available.
WVNews
"Remarkable Women of Garrett County" to be released Sept. 17
OAKLAND — “Remarkable Women of Garrett County, MD and Their Lasting Legacy” will be released on Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration. It is the launch of a year-long effort to complete the collection of information about women who have made and preserved...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council approves purchases, first readings of ordinances Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With an agenda packed with items from Monday’s work session, Clarksburg City Council approved the first reading of several ordinances, as well as several purchases, Thursday evening. Approved first was a pair of ordinances that would raise sewer rates for residents of Clarksburg...
WVNews
Friend Family Association of America to participate in Sesquicentennial
McHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America (FFAA) is preparing for the celebration of the Garrett County Sesquicentennial. The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. The organization plans to have an exhibit at the 150th event on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with other organizations and vendors.
WVNews
Fairmont State University BOG vacates 'redundant' social justice policy, names 15 members of presidential search committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In order to eliminate “redundancies,” the Fairmont State University Board of Governors vacated a 21-year-old social justice policy during a meeting Thursday. Everything contained within the policy is stated elsewhere in the university’s policies and procedures, according to officials.
WVNews
NSDAR bell ringing planned at Sesquicentennial Celebration
McHENRY — The Youghiogheny Glades Chapter/NSDAR will combine its annual bell ringing event with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration in McHenry on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Join us during the opening ceremonies for more information on Bells Across America and then again at 4 p.m. to pause to ring a...
Comments / 0