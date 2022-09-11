As a continuing effort to raise money for a new church roof, the Aurora United Methodist Church is holding a pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out on Sept. 17 in the Memorial Building. The meal consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookies and bottled water for a donation of $10 per plate. Dine in or carryout available.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO