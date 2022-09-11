Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
New Mexican restaurant to fill former Riverside Family Restaurant in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — A new restaurant coming to Riverside Boulevard wants to serve you fresh Mexican cuisine in a cozy atmosphere that feels like home. Mi Placita Mexico Clasico Restaurant is set to fill the space at 1726 E. Riverside Blvd., in a plaza just east of N. Alpine Road. The spot was home to Maid Rite for years and most recently Riverside Family Restaurant, which closed roughly a year ago.
rockrivercurrent.com
78 films from 50 countries: Mosaic World Film Festival unites filmmakers in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Filmmakers from all over the world will fill the Nordlof Center this weekend for the 15th annual Mosaic World Film Festival. Screenings start at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the three-day festival features 78 films in total representing more than 50 countries. Aside from the daily screenings,...
Museums, a pub, and a jeweler among top Rockford attractions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you ask 100 people to name Rockford’s top attractions, they’d undoubtedly list some obvious things to check out. Rock Cut State Park, the BMO Harris Bank Center, Rockford Park District, City Market, and Stroll on State would certainly be on the list. They all draw thousands of people each year and […]
rockrivercurrent.com
‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company
ROCKFORD — A fast-growing vodka company has surpassed a major investment milestone with more than a half-million dollars poured into the Rockford-based brand. Rock’n Vodka, a smooth spirit made from 100% sugarcane, has now raised more than $505,000 from more than 330 investors since launching its investment opportunity through StartEngine in mid-May. You can still invest in its $1.07 million crowdfunding campaign.
Rockford festival shows who has the best tamales in town
ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) — A competition to see who has the best tamales in the stateline also raised money for two local non-profits. “Tamale Fest” was held in Rockford Saturday. The main event was the tamale competition that was judged by a panel of local celebrities and chefs. There was more space for food vendors […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Let’s get spooky: Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia announces annual Witches Ball
CALEDONIA — Halloween is right around the corner, and the Lindberg Pumpkin Patch will host its annual Witches Ball to celebrate. The Pumpkin Patch announced the annual ball will happen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. The event celebrates the spooky season with a haunted shed, dance party, pumpkin train, night wagon rides and kids’ crafts. There will also be appearances from Witch Wanda and Pumpkin Head.
10 Things You Should Never Say Or Do In Rockford, Illinois
Stereotypes can get annoying sometimes. If you live in Illinois, you know all too well that out-of-towners will always have the dying urge to ask, "Do you live in Chicago?" I can't even imagine moving out of the state because I've been here all 25 years of my life. I've gotten asked some repetitive questions when I used to work at a local t-shirt shop in Rockford. As much as it might be annoying to most, it was always refreshing to see people are curious about the Prairie State!
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
rockrivercurrent.com
With a demolition contract secured, a fight to save the Lorden building in Rockford enters the 11th hour
ROCKFORD — Architect Gary Anderson looks at the seven-story Lorden building along the Rock River and gets déjà vu. The building at 320 S. Wyman St., which has its roots in Rockford’s knitting industry, has been a part of the city’s skyline for more than a century. But now it seems destined for the wrecking ball.
rockrivercurrent.com
‘A facelift for Rockford’: City celebrates first graduates of new workforce development program
ROCKFORD — The city celebrated on Tuesday the first graduates of a new workforce development program that helped young adults earn jobs with local contractors. The program paired six young Black men and women with a Black-owned construction company to learn the trade while building more than 4,500 feet of sidewalk in the city. All six graduates — Phillip Johnson, Dejuan Ford, Elegence Freeman, Sylvester Williams Jr., Quavion Kimble and Demarea Mabry — were accepted into union apprenticeship programs.
$6 a gallon? A look at what locals are paying for milk
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If the price of gasoline hasn’t been high enough, what locals are paying for a gallon of milk at some of the area’s best-known grocery stores could also put a dent in pocketbooks across the Rockford region. A gallon of top-brand 2-percent milk is selling for around $6, local prices show. At […]
OMG! 10 Brutally Honest Reviews About This 2-Star Hotel In Illinois
If you've ever needed a place to stay in Rockford or anywhere for that matter, you've probably taken it to the internet to ask where the best hotels are to crash at. The internet. It's full of so much information, knowledge, and Google reviews. I know I'm not alone when I say I've scrolled through hundreds of reviews for a business... because they're entertaining to the point it becomes like a tv series. Am I wrong?
rockfordscanner.com
Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop
Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
Freeport police arrest teens in stolen Rockford car
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens — ages 14 and 15 — in a car stolen from Rockford after they led police on a chase and crashed into an embankment. According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th officers tried to stop the vehicle near W. Beach Street and […]
WIFR
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
WIFR
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
