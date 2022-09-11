ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

New Mexican restaurant to fill former Riverside Family Restaurant in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — A new restaurant coming to Riverside Boulevard wants to serve you fresh Mexican cuisine in a cozy atmosphere that feels like home. Mi Placita Mexico Clasico Restaurant is set to fill the space at 1726 E. Riverside Blvd., in a plaza just east of N. Alpine Road. The spot was home to Maid Rite for years and most recently Riverside Family Restaurant, which closed roughly a year ago.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company

ROCKFORD — A fast-growing vodka company has surpassed a major investment milestone with more than a half-million dollars poured into the Rockford-based brand. Rock’n Vodka, a smooth spirit made from 100% sugarcane, has now raised more than $505,000 from more than 330 investors since launching its investment opportunity through StartEngine in mid-May. You can still invest in its $1.07 million crowdfunding campaign.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
rockrivercurrent.com

Let’s get spooky: Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia announces annual Witches Ball

CALEDONIA — Halloween is right around the corner, and the Lindberg Pumpkin Patch will host its annual Witches Ball to celebrate. The Pumpkin Patch announced the annual ball will happen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. The event celebrates the spooky season with a haunted shed, dance party, pumpkin train, night wagon rides and kids’ crafts. There will also be appearances from Witch Wanda and Pumpkin Head.
CALEDONIA, IL
WOMI Owensboro

10 Things You Should Never Say Or Do In Rockford, Illinois

Stereotypes can get annoying sometimes. If you live in Illinois, you know all too well that out-of-towners will always have the dying urge to ask, "Do you live in Chicago?" I can't even imagine moving out of the state because I've been here all 25 years of my life. I've gotten asked some repetitive questions when I used to work at a local t-shirt shop in Rockford. As much as it might be annoying to most, it was always refreshing to see people are curious about the Prairie State!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Vanvleet
rockrivercurrent.com

‘A facelift for Rockford’: City celebrates first graduates of new workforce development program

ROCKFORD — The city celebrated on Tuesday the first graduates of a new workforce development program that helped young adults earn jobs with local contractors. The program paired six young Black men and women with a Black-owned construction company to learn the trade while building more than 4,500 feet of sidewalk in the city. All six graduates — Phillip Johnson, Dejuan Ford, Elegence Freeman, Sylvester Williams Jr., Quavion Kimble and Demarea Mabry — were accepted into union apprenticeship programs.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

OMG! 10 Brutally Honest Reviews About This 2-Star Hotel In Illinois

If you've ever needed a place to stay in Rockford or anywhere for that matter, you've probably taken it to the internet to ask where the best hotels are to crash at. The internet. It's full of so much information, knowledge, and Google reviews. I know I'm not alone when I say I've scrolled through hundreds of reviews for a business... because they're entertaining to the point it becomes like a tv series. Am I wrong?
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Localevent#Festival#Tamales#The Crown#Food Drink#Tamale Fest#The Taco Shop 815#Masa#Latino
rockfordscanner.com

Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIFR

Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy