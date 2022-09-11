Read full article on original website
Daphne Community Spirit Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
Daphne High School serving community during homecoming week
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s homecoming week for Daphne High School and for the second year, helping the community is the student’s main focus. This year, each grade will nominate a student to represent them in a bid to raise the most personal hygiene products. The grade who contributes the most will be crowned king. […]
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
City sets official Halloween Day hours
The city of Atmore’s Halloween Day trick-or-treating hours for all neighborhoods will run on Mon., Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The city’s Halloween Day hours is a separate event from the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce’s Trick-or-Treat on the Street event, which will be held Fri., Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The event is a downtown Atmore event, where businesses hand out candy to trick or treaters.
Guest reader with Atmore ties to read to RPES students tomorrow
A guest reader with Atmore ties will be reading to kindergarten and first graders at Rachel Patterson Elementary School this Friday morning. Alaina Colleen Ewing, the daughter of Atmore native Maria Sutton Ewing, is a self-published author and illustrator with a passion for children’s literature and fairy tales. Ewing...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting a fun event and fundraiser called ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’. The event is coming up at the zoo on Friday, September 30th. There will be more than 40 different beer tastings, catering by Safari Club restaurants, live entertainment by ‘Grits & Greens’ and meet and greets with animals.
Law enforcement provides active shooter training to Fairhope church
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday. People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event. They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and...
MoonPie Over Mobile announces lineup, Mobile natives to open for Third Eye Blind
New Year's Eve is 109 days away, but Mobile is already looking ahead to the new year.
Kayleigh Thomas of Spanish Fort High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, a member of The National Honor Society, a Baldwin EMC Youth Scholarship Recipient, a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, a FCA and Project Outreach Leader, and is the Spanish Fort High School Yearbook Editor.
Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma. The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent. “Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make...
BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Saturday, September 17. Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in...
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape. “To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
Exploreum hosting after-hours movie night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After selling out at their last event, the Exploreum is excited to announce additional dates for their upcoming after-hours movie nights. For September they will be featuring the Reese Witherspoon hit movie, Legally Blonde. The event will be taking place this Saturday, September 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are only $12, and that gets you access to additional activities including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and much more - with loads of cool prizes from local businesses.
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
Best suburbs to live in Mobile County, according to Niche.com
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities. From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile […]
Surprising FOX10 News’ biggest fan, celebrating a special birthday
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was a big day for one special young man, better known as one of FOX10 News’ biggest fans. Camdon Mathis has watched FOX10 his whole life and on his 20th birthday, he lived out his dream of being in front of the camera. Walking...
Recipe: Rouses Blueberry Coffee Cake
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino at Rouses made a blueberry coffee cake. 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray. 2. For the topping: Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter. Topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.
