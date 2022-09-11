MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After selling out at their last event, the Exploreum is excited to announce additional dates for their upcoming after-hours movie nights. For September they will be featuring the Reese Witherspoon hit movie, Legally Blonde. The event will be taking place this Saturday, September 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are only $12, and that gets you access to additional activities including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and much more - with loads of cool prizes from local businesses.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO