LJWORLD
Fast start to season has boosted Kansas football team’s confidence, Leipold says
Asked Tuesday how he felt about his offense’s explosiveness through two weeks of the 2022 football season, Kansas coach Lance Leipold borrowed a favorite phrase of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s to keep things in perspective. “Statistics lie and liars use statistics,” Leipold said. “And you can skew these...
LJWORLD
Joint KU, Wichita State medical complex slated for downtown Wichita wins initial approval
A more than $300 million plan by Wichita State and the University of Kansas to create a new medical school complex in downtown Wichita has won its first round of approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a program statement for a new $302 million...
LJWORLD
Free State football hits the road in Week 3 still searching for first win of 2022 season
The Free State High football team will head on the road for the first time in 2022, when it faces Olathe East at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the College Boulevard Activity Center. Following a slow start to the season, the Firebirds enter Week 3 looking for their first win.
LJWORLD
Free State football team picks up first win of season on late touchdown drive
OLATHE- Led by a game-winning touchdown from running back Tay Ware in the final minute, the Free State football team earned its first win of the season Thursday night, taking down Olathe East 28-21 at the College Boulevard Activity Center. The Firebirds came from behind in the fourth quarter, scoring...
LJWORLD
Girod envisions convention center, hotel, possibly medical facility as part of $300M gateway project at KU football stadium
A “gateway” project near the University of Kansas’ football stadium could cost more than $300 million, and university leaders are interested in a hotel/convention center and a significant health care presence on the site, KU’s chancellor said Thursday. Major renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium...
LJWORLD
Albert Bolz
Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
LJWORLD
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store to open in North Lawrence; new tunnel car wash slated for west Lawrence
• My office vending machine is bigger than yours. At least I’m guessing that’s the case. I treat the Dollar General store in North Lawrence like my own personal vending machine, since it is just a block away from the Journal-World offices. Apparently, word has gotten out in...
LJWORLD
Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LJWORLD
Rondel Southard
Rondel Steven Southard was born June 2, 1959 in Lawrence, KS to Merle D Southard and Ahnawake H (Gandy) Southard. He left this life on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Edward Sangster. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paige...
LJWORLD
Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in East Lawrence
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in East Lawrence, according to witnesses on the scene and emergency radio traffic. The accident occurred in the 800 block of East 11th Street, and first responders were dispatched to the scene at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the bicyclist to a hospital.
LJWORLD
20 businesses apply to have patios in downtown parking stalls, will have until Jan. 1 to comply with new rules
Twenty downtown businesses have applied for a new license that will allow them to maintain the patios and outdoor dining areas that were initially constructed on a temporary basis in downtown parking stalls. The City of Lawrence began a free, temporary “parklet” program in the summer of 2020 amid the...
LJWORLD
Unfounded fears of a fire at Southwest Middle School caused evacuation of building, delayed start at neighboring school
Rooftop smoke and unfounded fears of a fire at Southwest Middle School caused the evacuation of that building and has resulted in a two-hour delay to the start of the school day at adjacent Sunflower Elementary. A spokeswoman for Lawrence Public Schools said fire crews on Wednesday morning arrived at...
LJWORLD
Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more
Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LJWORLD
Judy Mayes
Funeral services for Judy Ilene Shirk Mayes, 80, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
KU School of Music to host free Lied Center concert on Saturday
Some of the University of Kansas’ top student music groups will combine forces for a free concert on Saturday at the Lied Center. The Collage Concert will feature music from the KU Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Choir and various percussion, jazz and wind ensembles, according to a news release from KU. The KU marching band is scheduled to conclude the concert with a performance.
LJWORLD
Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case
A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
LJWORLD
Just Food’s interim executive director set to depart in October; search for leader ongoing
Just Food’s interim executive director is departing effective Oct. 7, the food bank announced Wednesday morning in a news release. Brett Salsbury, who has served in the position since Just Food’s last executive director, Elizabeth Keever, left her role in May, will be returning to Las Vegas — Salsbury’s home prior to joining Just Food — to pursue other career opportunities. He’s been with the organization since August of 2019, starting as its administrative assistant.
LJWORLD
Man who killed Eudora 10-year-old in hit-and-run accepts plea deal for involuntary manslaughter
A man who killed a Eudora child in a hit-and-run accident in May has accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. The man, Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, of Overland Park, entered the plea deal Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He is accused of hitting 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard on May 14 with his van and fleeing the scene. Brouhard was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured. Brouhard died the next day at the University of Kansas hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.
LJWORLD
Jerry Cofer
Graveside services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, will be 1 pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery. He died September 11, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission approves donation of downtown parking lot for Bert Nash supportive housing project
Lawrence city leaders have agreed to donate a downtown city parking lot to allow Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center to build a supportive housing complex with a ground-level grocery store. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of a parking...
