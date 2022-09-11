ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Albert Bolz

Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Rondel Southard

Rondel Steven Southard was born June 2, 1959 in Lawrence, KS to Merle D Southard and Ahnawake H (Gandy) Southard. He left this life on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Edward Sangster. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paige...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in East Lawrence

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in East Lawrence, according to witnesses on the scene and emergency radio traffic. The accident occurred in the 800 block of East 11th Street, and first responders were dispatched to the scene at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the bicyclist to a hospital.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more

Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Judy Mayes

Funeral services for Judy Ilene Shirk Mayes, 80, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU School of Music to host free Lied Center concert on Saturday

Some of the University of Kansas’ top student music groups will combine forces for a free concert on Saturday at the Lied Center. The Collage Concert will feature music from the KU Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Choir and various percussion, jazz and wind ensembles, according to a news release from KU. The KU marching band is scheduled to conclude the concert with a performance.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case

A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food’s interim executive director set to depart in October; search for leader ongoing

Just Food’s interim executive director is departing effective Oct. 7, the food bank announced Wednesday morning in a news release. Brett Salsbury, who has served in the position since Just Food’s last executive director, Elizabeth Keever, left her role in May, will be returning to Las Vegas — Salsbury’s home prior to joining Just Food — to pursue other career opportunities. He’s been with the organization since August of 2019, starting as its administrative assistant.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Man who killed Eudora 10-year-old in hit-and-run accepts plea deal for involuntary manslaughter

A man who killed a Eudora child in a hit-and-run accident in May has accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. The man, Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, of Overland Park, entered the plea deal Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He is accused of hitting 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard on May 14 with his van and fleeing the scene. Brouhard was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured. Brouhard died the next day at the University of Kansas hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

Jerry Cofer

Graveside services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, will be 1 pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery. He died September 11, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

