Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
LJWORLD
Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case
A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
LJWORLD
Man who killed Eudora 10-year-old in hit-and-run accepts plea deal for involuntary manslaughter
A man who killed a Eudora child in a hit-and-run accident in May has accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. The man, Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, of Overland Park, entered the plea deal Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He is accused of hitting 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard on May 14 with his van and fleeing the scene. Brouhard was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured. Brouhard died the next day at the University of Kansas hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.
LJWORLD
Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in East Lawrence
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in East Lawrence, according to witnesses on the scene and emergency radio traffic. The accident occurred in the 800 block of East 11th Street, and first responders were dispatched to the scene at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the bicyclist to a hospital.
LJWORLD
3 Douglas County nonprofits to receive a portion of statewide grant funding for child, adult crime survivors
Three Douglas County nonprofits are among the recipients of nearly $6.5 million in grants announced by Gov. Laura Kelly’s office Thursday afternoon. The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center will receive $128,597, and The Willow Domestic Violence Center will receive $231,148. Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates is also set to receive a $15,169 grant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Just Food’s interim executive director set to depart in October; search for leader ongoing
Just Food’s interim executive director is departing effective Oct. 7, the food bank announced Wednesday morning in a news release. Brett Salsbury, who has served in the position since Just Food’s last executive director, Elizabeth Keever, left her role in May, will be returning to Las Vegas — Salsbury’s home prior to joining Just Food — to pursue other career opportunities. He’s been with the organization since August of 2019, starting as its administrative assistant.
LJWORLD
Joint KU, Wichita State medical complex slated for downtown Wichita wins initial approval
A more than $300 million plan by Wichita State and the University of Kansas to create a new medical school complex in downtown Wichita has won its first round of approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a program statement for a new $302 million...
LJWORLD
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store to open in North Lawrence; new tunnel car wash slated for west Lawrence
• My office vending machine is bigger than yours. At least I’m guessing that’s the case. I treat the Dollar General store in North Lawrence like my own personal vending machine, since it is just a block away from the Journal-World offices. Apparently, word has gotten out in...
LJWORLD
Monarch-tagging event slated for this weekend at Baker Wetlands
Monarch Watch at the University of Kansas will hold its annual butterfly-tagging event Saturday at the Baker Wetlands. The free family-friendly event, during which participants catch, tag and release monarch butterflies, is intended to help researchers collect data on the migratory insects as they fly to their winter home in Mexico.
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
20 businesses apply to have patios in downtown parking stalls, will have until Jan. 1 to comply with new rules
Twenty downtown businesses have applied for a new license that will allow them to maintain the patios and outdoor dining areas that were initially constructed on a temporary basis in downtown parking stalls. The City of Lawrence began a free, temporary “parklet” program in the summer of 2020 amid the...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to meet in executive session again; new commissioner to be sworn in
As of Tuesday, there’s just one item on the Douglas County Commission’s regular agenda for Wednesday: an executive session to consult with the Douglas County counselor regarding “matters that would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship.”. This is the third time commissioners will meet in an...
LJWORLD
Girod envisions convention center, hotel, possibly medical facility as part of $300M gateway project at KU football stadium
A “gateway” project near the University of Kansas’ football stadium could cost more than $300 million, and university leaders are interested in a hotel/convention center and a significant health care presence on the site, KU’s chancellor said Thursday. Major renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium...
LJWORLD
Albert Bolz
Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders express interest in putting cap on amount of general public comment at meetings
Lawrence city leaders say they are interested in putting some limits on general public comments at meetings, capping the period allowed for those comments at 30 minutes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission discussed potential changes to how it handles public comment during meetings. The commission’s meetings have regularly been going to about 11 p.m., and sometimes later, and the commission agreed that limiting general public comment — as opposed to the comment period for specific agenda items — could allow the commission to get to its regular agenda sooner and provide more predictability to the public.
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission approves donation of downtown parking lot for Bert Nash supportive housing project
Lawrence city leaders have agreed to donate a downtown city parking lot to allow Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center to build a supportive housing complex with a ground-level grocery store. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of a parking...
LJWORLD
Health department announces clinics offering new COVID boosters for anyone 12 and older
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has announced more than a dozen clinics throughout the next month where the latest version of the coronavirus booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, will be available for anyone 12 and older. The health department had recommended earlier this month that people with an...
LJWORLD
Georgia administrator chosen to become KU’s next vice chancellor for strategic communications, public affairs
A communications professional who has worked both for a Georgia university and Baylor University will become the University of Kansas’ new leader for strategic communications and public affairs. Karla Leeper has been appointed to the role of vice chancellor for strategic communications and public affairs by KU Chancellor Douglas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more
Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LJWORLD
Rondel Southard
Rondel Steven Southard was born June 2, 1959 in Lawrence, KS to Merle D Southard and Ahnawake H (Gandy) Southard. He left this life on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Edward Sangster. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paige...
LJWORLD
Judy Mayes
Funeral services for Judy Ilene Shirk Mayes, 80, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm. rumsey-yost.com.
Comments / 0