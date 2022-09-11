ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case

A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Man who killed Eudora 10-year-old in hit-and-run accepts plea deal for involuntary manslaughter

A man who killed a Eudora child in a hit-and-run accident in May has accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. The man, Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, of Overland Park, entered the plea deal Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He is accused of hitting 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard on May 14 with his van and fleeing the scene. Brouhard was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured. Brouhard died the next day at the University of Kansas hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in East Lawrence

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in East Lawrence, according to witnesses on the scene and emergency radio traffic. The accident occurred in the 800 block of East 11th Street, and first responders were dispatched to the scene at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the bicyclist to a hospital.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

3 Douglas County nonprofits to receive a portion of statewide grant funding for child, adult crime survivors

Three Douglas County nonprofits are among the recipients of nearly $6.5 million in grants announced by Gov. Laura Kelly’s office Thursday afternoon. The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center will receive $128,597, and The Willow Domestic Violence Center will receive $231,148. Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates is also set to receive a $15,169 grant.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food’s interim executive director set to depart in October; search for leader ongoing

Just Food’s interim executive director is departing effective Oct. 7, the food bank announced Wednesday morning in a news release. Brett Salsbury, who has served in the position since Just Food’s last executive director, Elizabeth Keever, left her role in May, will be returning to Las Vegas — Salsbury’s home prior to joining Just Food — to pursue other career opportunities. He’s been with the organization since August of 2019, starting as its administrative assistant.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Monarch-tagging event slated for this weekend at Baker Wetlands

Monarch Watch at the University of Kansas will hold its annual butterfly-tagging event Saturday at the Baker Wetlands. The free family-friendly event, during which participants catch, tag and release monarch butterflies, is intended to help researchers collect data on the migratory insects as they fly to their winter home in Mexico.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Albers
LJWORLD

Albert Bolz

Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Civil Rights#City Police#Violent Crime#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court
LJWORLD

Lawrence city leaders express interest in putting cap on amount of general public comment at meetings

Lawrence city leaders say they are interested in putting some limits on general public comments at meetings, capping the period allowed for those comments at 30 minutes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission discussed potential changes to how it handles public comment during meetings. The commission’s meetings have regularly been going to about 11 p.m., and sometimes later, and the commission agreed that limiting general public comment — as opposed to the comment period for specific agenda items — could allow the commission to get to its regular agenda sooner and provide more predictability to the public.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
LJWORLD

Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more

Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Rondel Southard

Rondel Steven Southard was born June 2, 1959 in Lawrence, KS to Merle D Southard and Ahnawake H (Gandy) Southard. He left this life on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Edward Sangster. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Paige...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Judy Mayes

Funeral services for Judy Ilene Shirk Mayes, 80, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy