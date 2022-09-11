Read full article on original website
Nate Woltz
4d ago
hahaha, quarterback? More like entire Ferentz family as coaches need to be gone. Spending millions on the worst coaching staff in college. Nebraska just fired their highly overpaid worthless coach, get with it Iowa
widerightnattylite.com
SATIRE: Kirk Ferentz to take 23andMe test to find new offensive coordinator
Following Iowa’s September 10th loss to Iowa State at home in the annual CyHawk Series, Hawkeye fans have been showing some displeasure with the current state of the Hawkeye offense, which has generated only one offensive touchdown (on a whopping sixteen-yard drive) and less than 300 total yards through the team’s first two games. In addition to those struggles, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is currently on pace to have one of the worst seasons in the history of the QBR (quarterback rating) metric.
Daily Iowan
How Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather went from a basketball recruit to a Power Five safety
Kaevon Merriweather didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. The Iowa safety’s career didn’t start because he loved the game. He joined his high school team because of his mother. “I was in his ear about working out,” LaTanya Franklin, Merriweather’s mother, said....
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season
Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
The Entire Midwest Is Trolling Iowa Football For Being Horrible
The 2022 version of The University of Iowa football team is objectively atrocious and Big Ten fans from all over are getting pretty creative with their mockery. The University of Iowa football coach is Kirk Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for a long time, since 1999 to be specific. His record over those years is 171-111, not bad, but not great. And honestly that is how you could usually describe the Iowa team during his tenure, not bad, but never great.
Daily Iowan
Cross Country Notebook – Iowa prepares for Redbird Invite
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will be in Normal, Illinois, on Friday to compete in the Redbird Invite. The Illinois State-hosted event will be held at Weibring Golf Course. The women will run their usual 6,000 meters while the men will make their first jump to 8,000 meters this weekend. The women’s race will begin at 5 p.m. and the men will follow 45 minutes later.
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]
It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s cross country freshmen making immediate impact
Iowa men’s cross country had a problem with depth in 2021. Outside of then-junior Nick Trattner and then-senior Noah Healy, the Hawkeyes had trouble scoring points with the rest of the team. Now, Healy has graduated, and the Hawkeyes are looking for new runners to step up and contribute....
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
thecomeback.com
Bob Stoops & Fran McCaffery tricked into trolling Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has struggled mightily this college football season, managing just 10 points combined in its first two games of the season against South Dakota State and Iowa State. As a result, someone took the time to troll offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz – the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz –in a hilariously unique way, tricking former Iowa player Bob Stoops and current Iowa basketball head coach Fran McCaffery into making videos for him.
Daily Iowan
‘The people that I play for’: Punter Tory Taylor’s family visits U.S. to watch Iowa football
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor has racked up a lot of honors. The 2020 Big Ten Punter of the Year set Iowa’s single-season record with 3,688 punting yards last year, averaging 46.1 per boot. He was a 2021-22 semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the nation’s best punter.
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Lottery luck strikes again in Bettendorf
It’s good to live in the Quad Cities if you play the Iowa Lottery. Marchelle Kosgard of Bettendorf is the latest lucky resident to win a major jackpot this summer. Kosgaard won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Wild Card” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State Street in […]
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population
Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Astrid Hilger Bennett, an Iowa City Textile Artist
Astrid Hilger Bennett focuses on community-building art projects involving hands on experiences– like INDIGO. DITV News reporter, Justina Borgman, visited the INDIGO exhibit to learn more about Astrid’s story as an artist.
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
