South suburban community shows support for woman recovering from Leukemia

By Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — South suburban Chicagoland resident Valeria Olds was diagnosed with Leukemia this summer, but returned home after a five-week stay at Northwestern Hospital earlier this week.

Doctors say they are surprised by how well her body has handled chemo therapy.

Black Wall Street Festival: From Tulsa to Woodlawn

In celebration of her returning home, the wife and mother of four was greeted by a caravan of cars offering their support while also remaining socially distant to protect Olds’ immune system.

WGN News

WGN News

