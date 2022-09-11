South suburban community shows support for woman recovering from Leukemia

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — South suburban Chicagoland resident Valeria Olds was diagnosed with Leukemia this summer, but returned home after a five-week stay at Northwestern Hospital earlier this week.

Doctors say they are surprised by how well her body has handled chemo therapy.

In celebration of her returning home, the wife and mother of four was greeted by a caravan of cars offering their support while also remaining socially distant to protect Olds’ immune system.

