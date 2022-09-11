Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Unique NY Stays—Highbanks in Perry, NYAlisha StarrPerry, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Former Buffalo PD employee sentenced for overtime fraud
The June 15 plea came the same day her non-jury trial was set to begin. She also resigned from her job the same day, the DA's office said.
$1.2 Million Property in Lockport Has Its Own Lake [PHOTOS]
When you think about the best areas to buy a dream home to settle down here in Western New York, you consider suburbs like Williamsville, Amherst, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora. The towns and villages in Niagara County should also be high on the list, including the countryside in...
Car flipped over in Chippewa and Franklin Street crash
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Chippewa and Franklin Street.
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
Teen stabbed inside Buffalo school
Buffalo Police say a 16 year old girl is in custody after stabbing a 17 year old girl inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on West Huron Tuesday afternoon.
Teen suspect held without bail in Buffalo school stabbing
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed a stabbing that took place inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday. Read more here:
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Buffalo man guilty for killing teenager in shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March. Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head. […]
WIVB
Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
Puppy left for dead in Niagara Falls rescued by police
An animal cruelty investigation has been opened after a puppy was found left for dead near the Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard, the Niagara Falls Police Department (NFPD) said.
Queen City man recovering after Sunday morning shooting
He was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Tribute concert in Lockport to honor woman who was killed in June bike crash
Sara Rogers was killed while riding her bike this June. On Saturday, her band held a tribute concert in her honor
Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
WGRZ TV
It's your move: Which games will chosen for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday, Sept. 14. They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
Rochester man dead after colliding with Saint Paul St. bridge post
Officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad.
WHEC TV-10
Longtime News10NBC employee dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our crew at News10NBC is remembering our colleague and friend, Warren Stam. This is a video from May when we talked to him during a Warrior’s Walk in his honor. Warren died on Monday, after battling pancreatic cancer and cancer on his liver. Warren worked...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
