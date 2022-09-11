ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number

Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty for killing teenager in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March. Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head. […]
WIVB

Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
